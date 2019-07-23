Trinity Rep Announces The Third Year Of A Sensory-Friendly Season

In support of its commitment to theater for all, Trinity Repertory Company announces a series of performances of shows in the 2019-20 Season to made to meet the needs of audience members with autism and/or with sensory-processing disorders. Sensory-friendly performances will be identical to other performances of the run, but will feature a flashing red light placed discretely in the theater to let patrons know when a loud sound or intense lighting cue (such as strobe lights) is about to play, as well as a list of moments that may be overwhelming. Tickets to Trinity Rep's sensory-friendly performances can be purchased as a subscription starting at $120 for all six plays or starting at $27 for single productions. Subscriptions are available now and non-subscription tickets will go on sale August 20, 2019.

This is the third year that Trinity Rep has offered a sensory-friendly subscription series option, which is part of the organization's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Trinity Rep has established this program with a neurodiverse staff, including our sensory-friendly consultants, Dan Boyle, and Daniel Perkins. In the third year, the focus will be on increasing awareness of the performances and growing the audience, which has already seen substantial growth since the introduction of the program

The Sensory-Friendly Series includes the following performances:

The Prince of Providence on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 7:30 pm

Fade on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 7:30 pm

August Wilson's Radio Golf on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 7:30 pm

A Tale of Two Cities on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 7:30 pm

Sweat on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 7:30 pm

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 7:30 pm

In addition to a red warning light before intense sound and light effects, sensory-friendly performances will offer trained ushers in the audience to offer assistance, a social story and plot synopsis sent in advance, and a safe space in the lobby for patrons to return to if they need a break from the performance.

Dan Boyle and Daniel Perkins, Trinity Rep's sensory-friendly consultants, explain their process of preparing for the sensory-friendly performance with Dan Boyle saying, "We watch each performance and we curate a list of triggering items for all who come to see the shows." Daniel Perkins adds, "To alert patrons to the triggers, there's a red light on either side of the stage that lights before a tense moment. It's to prepare patrons who may want to cover their ears, their eyes, or leave the room should they feel uncomfortable."

The sensory-friendly performances next season build on the popular sensory-friendly performance of A Christmas Carol that Trinity Rep has offered since 2013. Now called Sensory-Friendly Plus! to indicate the nature of a sensory-friendly plus family-friendly performance, Trinity Rep will continue to offer a special performance of the holiday classic which will be a lights-on performance, inviting patrons to make sounds, enter and exit as needed and enjoy the tradition with their family and community. This year's Sensory-Friendly Plus! performance of A Christmas Carol will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 12:00 pm.

In addition to the sensory-friendly performances, Trinity Rep's accessibility commitment extends to the inclusion of three open-captioned performances for each subscription series production. Trinity Rep also offers accessible seating and assistive listening devices at every performance. For more information about Trinity Rep's accessibility programs, visit www.TrinityRep.com.

Trinity Rep Director of Education & Accessibility Jordan Butterfield says, "We had a fantastic sensory-friendly season last year, and existing subscribers seemed very supportive of this new offering. The warning lights and list of potential triggers were helpful for those who needed it but were non-intrusive for those who wanted to keep the shows spoiler-free. This is all part of a planned initiative to break down barriers for entry and make Trinity Rep as inclusive as possible for all people."

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. It will return again in 2019 for its 42nd year.

Subscriptions are now on sale for the 2019-20 Season, including the world-premiere of The Prince of Providence by George Brant, based on the book The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton, Fade by Tanya Saracho, August Wilson's Radio Golf, A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. Single tickets will be available for purchase later this summer.

For more information on our 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You