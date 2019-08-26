Trinity Rep Announces Extension For THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE

Trinity Rep announces that it will extend its talk-of-the-town production The Prince of Providence for one additional week due to unprecedented demand. The production, which begins on September 12, will now run until October 27 instead of the previously scheduled October 20. Tickets went on sale for this highly anticipated premiere about former Providence mayor Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci, Jr. on August 10 and saw record-breaking sales with many performances sold out. The extension of eight additional performances will provide access to many more Rhode Islanders interested in seeing this once-in-a-generation production. Tickets for the extension will go on sale Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 am and will be available via phone at (401) 351-4242, online at trinityrep.com/buddy and in-person at Trinity Rep's box office at 201 Washington St in Providence.

The Prince of Providence is a world premiere play written by George Brant, based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Mike Stanton about the highs and lows of the career of former Providence mayor Buddy Cianci. Cianci left office twice because of legal issues. He remains a polarizing figure locally and a well-known political figure nationally, in part because of the podcast Crimetown, which featured his story in its first season. The play will be directed by Obie-Award winning Taibi Magar, a Brown/Trinity alumna who has garnered international attention for her work, and features New York-based actor Scott Aiello as Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci.

The media sponsor for The Prince of Providence is Providence Media. The 2019-20 Season Sponsors are Ocean State Job Lot and Rhode Island Council on the Arts. Providence Tourism Council is a Supporting Season sponsor. Southwest Airlines is the official airline of Trinity Rep.

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. It will return again in 2019 for its 42nd year.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 Season, including the world-premiere of The Prince of Providence by George Brant, based on the book The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton; Fade by Tanya Saracho; August Wilson's Radio Golf; A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens; Sweat by Lynn Nottage; and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

For more information on our 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You