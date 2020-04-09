Trinity Rep Announces 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for Second Year

Trinity Repertory Company's improved financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator, for the second year in a row after first being awarded the distinction in 2019.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

"Trinity Rep's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating, with only five being in Rhode Island. This adds Trinity Rep to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Trinity Rep."

"Particularly in times like these, it is important that donors know that their support is going to organizations that are effective stewards of their charitable investments," said executive director Tom Parrish. "When people donate to Trinity Rep, they are partners in our charitable mission of reinventing the public square through company, community, and education. The Board and staff take very seriously our responsibility to our donors and community, and we deeply value those relationships. We hope our donors feel pride in all the great work they help us to accomplish and rest assured that they are supporting a financially stable, sustainable, and resilient organization."

More information about Trinity Rep's mission, history, and financial performance, can be found www.trinityrep.com/about/financials.

Rep's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about Rep's rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.





