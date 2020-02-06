Trinity Rep Announces 2020 WRITE HERE! WRITE NOW! Playwriting Competition For High School Students

Trinity Rep's ninth annual playwriting competition for New England High School students, Write Here! Write Now!, is now accepting entries. Students are asked to compose an original ten-minute play and submit it via the application form available at Trinity Rep's website.

Winning plays will then be performed at Trinity Rep during a free public reading featuring Brown/Trinity MFA students and resident acting company members on May 4, 2020. Submission guidelines, as well as additional resources for bringing playwriting into the classroom, including curriculum guides are available online. More information is at www.trinityrep.com/whwn. The submission deadline is March 9, 2020 at 11:59 pm.



"It is an honor to allow younger voices, which have pivotal roles in our society and community, to shine..." says Matthew Tibbs, associate education director and head of the Write Here! Write Now! program. "Not only does the playwriting competition foster learning and creative ability, but it also allows for the future leaders of this world - to flourish and thrive. We are dedicated to providing students the space explore and develop their abilities through writing and theater."

Write Here! Write Now! is a part of the expansive educational initiatives at Trinity Rep. Creative writing, English, and theater teachers are invited to assign a ten-minute play as a part of their classroom curriculum. All completed plays can then be submitted - free of charge - to the Write Here! Write Now! competition. Resources for teachers, including a guide for bringing the Write Here! Write Now! curriculum into the classroom are available on Trinity Rep's website.

Scripts are adjudicated through a blind evaluation process by Trinity Rep's education and artistic staff as well as guests from the community. Each play that is submitted will receive feedback to enhance the playwriting experience and aid in the development of the student's creative voice.

Four winners are selected with at least one winner from a Providence, RI high school for a public performance of their script. In addition to seeing their plays performed on Trinity Rep's stage, winners also receive a scholarship towards any Trinity Rep Young Actors Studio afterschool class and 20 free tickets to a Project Discovery student matinee performance during the 2020-21 Season for their school.

Each award-winning student will have their ten-minute play presented by professional actors at a staged reading at Trinity Rep on May 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm, a free event open to the public, which includes a Q&A with the winning playwrights.

For more information on the 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





