Three New Shows Announced at The Granite Theatre in November

The Granite Theatre presents three brand new shows! "Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw.", Bob Perlow's Tales from Hollywood Show, and Michael McGuire presents: Murderers Get Love Letters.

All three shows will be presented during the month of November on separate weekends.

The performances are as follows. All evening shows begin at 7:30pm

Friday Evening Nov. 5 -"Mr.s Campbell! Mr. Shaw."

Saturday Evening Nov. 6 - "Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw."

Saturday Evening Nov. 13 - Bob Perlow's Tales From Hollywood Show

Saturday Evening Nov. 20 - Murderers Get Love Letters

"Mrs Campbell! Mr. Shaw."

"Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw." contains the wit, wisdom, and passion of the one-of-a-kind relationship between the famous playwright George Bernard Shaw and his muse, the Gilded Age actress, Mrs. Patrick Campbell, based on their letters spanning nearly 40 years. Sandra Laub appeared at the Granite Theatre as Bella in Lost In Yonkers. She has graced dozens of stages in RI, CT, and NY. Richard Noble most recently appeared in the acclaimed Boston Shakespeare Company's production of The Tempest. He has appeared in many plays and productions in MA and RI, including The Gamm.

We know the "immortal" George Bernard Shaw - playwright, pacifist, critic, vegetarian. But, really, what made him tick? And who was Mrs. Campbell? She was a famous Gilded Age actress on par with Eleanora Duse, Elen Terry, and Sara Bernhardt, who played lead roles on the London stage and whom Shaw cast as Eliza Dolittle in his Pygmalion (My Fair Lady).

Shaw and Campbell fell "violently" in love with each other, even though both were married at the time. Based on hundreds of intimate, exquisitely personal letters they wrote to each other from 1912 to 1940. "Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw." is a historical record of a bygone era, one that echoes the timeless and universal joys and sorrows of middle-aged people growing older, and perhaps wiser - wise enough to poke fun at themselves and the world. Drawing from the epistolary form, the play interweaves snippets from Shaw's plays with the letters. The effect is an even and entertaining match of outsized personalities by turns that are comic and tragic.

Bob Perlow's Tales From Hollywood Show

Local legend and author of The Warmup Guy Bob Perlow will dazzle audiences as he "tells all" about his decades of working on hit shows: The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Friends, Cheers and many more! Come see the man who knows everyone reveal the secrets and stories of the ultra-famous. Bob talks in depth about his time as the warm up man for live taped sitcoms and late night television.

Murderers Get Love Letters

Brenda Lynn (Rayah Martin), a lonely, middle-aged woman, sends love letters to Lloyd (Steve Spartano), a man serving a life sentence for murdering his family. When Lloyd unexpectedly leaves prison, he comes straight to find his soulmate Brenda Lynn. Unfortunately, neither of them has been entirely honest and when their truths come out it throws their lives and the lives of those around them into turmoil. The staged reading also features Keith Brayne, Matt Stevens, and Katie Micari-Miller.

Michale R. Mcguire is a Rhode Island based playwright and novelist who has had plays produced locally and nationally for twenty nine years. His play "Kitchen Romantics" kicked off New London's Secret Theater in 1999. He is a CT Artist Fellowship recipient for his play The NEw Girl which was produced by the Avery Point Playhouse in 2005. His play for young actors Persephone Rules! is published by Brooklyn Publishers. His play It Comes From Beyond! was produced in New York City by Horse Trade Theater in 2012.

"Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw" and Bob Perlows Tales From Hollywood Show is suitable for audiences 8+ . Murderers Get Love Letters is suitable for ages 16+. Tickets for the shows are $20 However for the reading of Murderers Get Love Letters the performance will be completely free to the public!

For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.