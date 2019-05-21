The VETS Presents NICK JR. LIVE! MOVE TO THE MUSIC

Sing, clap, dance, and move to the music with all your favorite Nick Jr. friends! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music", an all-new, one-of-a-kind adventure. For the first time on stage together, this musical spectacular features characters from multiple Nick Jr. hit animated series, including Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment) , Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing. Families will have the opportunity to make lifelong memories together at any of the four performances taking place February 1 & 2 at The VETS.



Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music" follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled production. Bubble Guppies' Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue's Clues &You! are throwing a Nick Jr. celebration. Audiences will be transported to familiar Nick Jr. locations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls. The unforgettable celebration will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests and audience participation to engage the whole family.



With innovative costuming and a Broadway style set, Nick Jr. Live! is a perfect way to introduce theater to young children. The show is split into two acts with an intermission and will include original music as well as familiar tunes from Nick Jr. shows. A limited number of V.I.P. packages are available for each performance and feature premium show seating, VIP merchandise item, an exclusive photo opportunity with Blaze from Blaze and the Monster Machines, as well as a post-show Meet & Greet party with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol.



Tickets start at $18. Tickets are available online at TheVetsRI.com, by calling 401-421-ARTS (2787), or in person at The VETS/PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset St., Providence. The VETS is located at One Avenue of the Arts, Providence. The VETS on-site box office is only open on show days. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of Nick Jr. Live! V.I.P. Experiences are available, starting at $115. The experience features premium show seating, a souvenir item, after-show Meet & Greet with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol, exclusive Blaze and the Monster Machines photo opportunity, and more!



For more information or to join the Nick Jr. Live! Superstar mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.NickJrLive.com.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies. The company has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. VStar Entertainment Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

Now in its 39th year, Nickelodeon is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids' basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com.





