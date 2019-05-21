The Rhode Island Women's Choreography Project Presents Showcase Of Original Dance

In its second annual celebration of female voices, the Rhode Island Women's Choreography Project (RIWCP) presents a showcase of original dance created by gifted local artists. Culminating in two performances at AS220's intimate theater space on June 2 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm, the RIWCP harnesses the talent of emerging female choreographers from around the region in an exciting collaborative process. The project allows choreographers to shape their unique vision in the nurturing arms of a supportive community of dancers. The RIWCP remains true to its original mission to benefit as many women as possible, with this year's proceeds being donated to the Women's Fund of Rhode Island.

Originally founded in 2018 by Louisa Chapman and Hannah Klinkman, the project is being co-directed this year by Klinkman and three local dancers, Kristy DuBois, Melissa Wong, and Eugenia Zinovieva. Says Zinovieva of the RIWCP goal, "The project allows female voices to develop choreographically, as they don't often get to do in the dance world," adding "At the same time, we are able to help raise funds for a female-focused nonprofit organization in our state, the Women's Fund. It's a win-win." In its inaugural year, the RIWCP donated $800 to the Sojourner House, a RI nonprofit combatting domestic and sexual violence.

The second annual RIWCP gathers 35 dancers from across New England to perform works by 13 female choreographers. These voices are vibrant and varied, from established dance-makers to emerging talents, in a collective that is not to be missed. There will be two shows on Sunday, June 2, 1:00 & 5:00pm at AS220 in downtown Providence. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online: https://riwcp.brownpapertickets.com/.

Choreographers Include:

Katie Bickford

Jordan Breen

Alexandra Cook

Cayley Dorr

Colleen Edwards

Tara Gregg

Rhea Keller

Hannah Klinkman

Dara Nicole

Ellen Oliver

Morgan Sanborn

Lucy

Warren-Whitman

Eugenia Zinovieva





