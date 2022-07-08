The Rhode Island Philharmonic to Present Summer Pops Series, A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS

The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present its Summer Pops series, A Night at the Oscars. The dynamic Troy Quinn conducts the Rhode Island Philharmonic Pops Orchestra in iconic music from Oscar Award-winning movies including Star Wars, Titanic, The Godfather, The Magnificent Seven, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and more.

Concerts are free-bring chairs or blankets-at Narragansett (North Beach Clubhouse), July 15, 8:00pm; Roger Williams Park (Temple to Music), August 3, 7:00pm; and Pawtucket (Slater Park), September 17, 5:30pm.

Complete program and additional information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184836®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riphl.org%2Fsummer-pops?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 401-248-7000.