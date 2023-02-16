The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that the theatre's "Cool Summer Nights" concert series returns in June and July 2023. It's a "cool," affordable way to have a fun night out; tickets for "Cool Summer Nights" start at just $10!

"Cool Summer Nights" kick off with Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man on Friday, June 9 at 8P. One of the foremost songwriters of the twentieth century, Billy Joel's music is beloved around the world. Playing international smash hits such as '"Just The Way You Are," "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," "Vienna," "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," "Piano Man" and many, many more; this superb group of multi-instrumentalists featuring renowned vocalists and piano players Rob Stringer and Alex Dee pay tribute to one of American music's greats.

Rus Anderson performed at PPAC during the summer of 2022, and this summer, he will be back by popular demand with The Rocket Man Show on Friday, June 16 at 7:30P. Anderson's concert tribute to Elton John includes killer vocals, fierce piano playing and classic Elton antics. Anderson painstakingly recreates a 1970s concert with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes worn by Elton.

It will be your opportunity "to take a chance" and be a "dancing queen" when MANIA: The ABBA Tribute comes to PPAC on Saturday, July 15 at 8P. ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show perfectly and respectfully recreates ABBA's sound; it's a show that can enjoyed by lifelong fans and a new generation of ABBA fans, who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live. MANIA includes ABBA hits like "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," "The Winner Takes It All," "Super Trouper," "Take a Chance on Me," and many more.

Tickets for Celebrating Billy Joel, The Rocket Man Show and MANIA: The ABBA Tribute go on sale on Saturday, February 18 at 10A. Ticket prices range from $10 - $45; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).