Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series

Featuring Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man, MANIA: The ABBA Tribute and the return of Rus Anderson in "The Rocket Man Show".

Feb. 16, 2023  

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that the theatre's "Cool Summer Nights" concert series returns in June and July 2023. It's a "cool," affordable way to have a fun night out; tickets for "Cool Summer Nights" start at just $10!

"Cool Summer Nights" kick off with Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man on Friday, June 9 at 8P. One of the foremost songwriters of the twentieth century, Billy Joel's music is beloved around the world. Playing international smash hits such as '"Just The Way You Are," "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," "Vienna," "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," "Piano Man" and many, many more; this superb group of multi-instrumentalists featuring renowned vocalists and piano players Rob Stringer and Alex Dee pay tribute to one of American music's greats.

Rus Anderson performed at PPAC during the summer of 2022, and this summer, he will be back by popular demand with The Rocket Man Show on Friday, June 16 at 7:30P. Anderson's concert tribute to Elton John includes killer vocals, fierce piano playing and classic Elton antics. Anderson painstakingly recreates a 1970s concert with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes worn by Elton.

It will be your opportunity "to take a chance" and be a "dancing queen" when MANIA: The ABBA Tribute comes to PPAC on Saturday, July 15 at 8P. ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show perfectly and respectfully recreates ABBA's sound; it's a show that can enjoyed by lifelong fans and a new generation of ABBA fans, who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live. MANIA includes ABBA hits like "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," "The Winner Takes It All," "Super Trouper," "Take a Chance on Me," and many more.

Tickets for Celebrating Billy Joel, The Rocket Man Show and MANIA: The ABBA Tribute go on sale on Saturday, February 18 at 10A. Ticket prices range from $10 - $45; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).




Brown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCY Photo
Brown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCY
The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing  present the book of Lucy by Ngozi Anyanwu, directed by Andrew Watring.
Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peters By The Sea Episcopal Chur Photo
Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in March
Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Friday March 3rd ,7pm at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church,72 Central Street.
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep Founder, Dies At 95 Photo
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep Founder, Dies At 95
Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas. Hall led Trinity Rep from its first production in 1964 through 1989. For the final six years of his tenure at Trinity Rep, he also served as the artistic leader of the Dallas Theater Center in Texas. In 1989, he turned to freelance directing and teaching, which continued to keep him in active in the American theater for decades. 
Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95 Photo
Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95
Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas.

More Hot Stories For You


Brown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCYBrown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCY
February 14, 2023

The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing  present the book of Lucy by Ngozi Anyanwu, directed by Andrew Watring.
Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in MarchCeleste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in March
February 9, 2023

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Friday March 3rd ,7pm at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church,72 Central Street.
Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95
February 6, 2023

Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas.
Johnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in SeptemberJohnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in September
February 6, 2023

Legendary singer JOHNNY MATHIS, known as the “Voice of Romance”, comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on September 23, 2023 at 8P. 
THE MOSQUITO STORY SLAM Continues at the Provincetown Theater in 2023THE MOSQUITO STORY SLAM Continues at the Provincetown Theater in 2023
February 3, 2023

The Mosquito Story Slam will continue their monthly residency at the Provincetown Theater in 2023, setting new dates and themes for a succession of 7PM Saturday night shows at the Outer Cape playhouse now thru April.
share