The Granite Theatre to Present TEA FOR THREE

The Granite Theatre continues with its soft-opening and return to live stage performances and in-theatre audiences presenting TEA FOR THREE. Performances begin tomorrow night, August 20 and run through September 12.

Veteran Director Jude Pescatello shared his artistic vision set to emphasize the complexities, frightening and tender moments portrayed by the First Ladies as they recount their experiences.

What is it like for a woman when her husband becomes the president of the United States-and she is suddenly thrust into the spotlight? This witty, sly and deeply moving play explores the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford. In three scenes taking place in the family quarters of the White House just prior to the end of living there as the wife of a president, each of the women confides alone to the audience. Secrets are spilled about their early years, their husbands' rise to power, their romances with the men, their unique paths as wives in the White House, and their feelings about imminent retirement.

Lady Bird Johnson, while preparing a tea for Pat Nixon, defends her husband's quirks but finally admits to herself, "Politics is his oxygen." Mrs. Nixon, drinking tea alone in her room on the eve of husband's resignation, works on her mail, picks at her food and guardedly recalls happier times before exploding in anger about Watergate and the political world. Betty Ford is discovered reading a TIME magazine in her bathrobe. Forestalling preparations for tea with Rosalyn Carter, Betty lightheartedly recalls past escapades, but eventually admits to being quite lost about life after the White House. Defiantly pushing back the fear, she sails out the door to meet Mrs. Carter. Each of the three portraits becomes intimate, by degrees, as the women wrestle with what Pat Nixon called "the hardest unpaid job in the world."

Jude Pescatello, (Groton, CT) directs the show with the support of John Cillino (Westerly, RI) serving as Production Manager and Ann Westendorf (Stonington CT) serving as Stage Manager. The cast includes Darla Allen (Waterford, CT), Michelle Mania, (Westerly, RI) and Claire Leatham, (Richmond, RI).

TEA FOR THREE is suitable for all audiences. Tickets for the show are $20-Adults and $17-Seniors. Gift certificates are available year-round and reservations for the entire season are available anytime. For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit www.granitetheatre.com for information or to order tickets online.