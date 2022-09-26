Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Gamm Wins Grant To Offer Free Classes To LBGTQ+ Youth

The Gamm was among 12 nonprofit organizations serving the state's LGBTQ communities to win grants through the Equity Action Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.

Rhode Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre in Warwick, R.I., has won a grant to offer free classes for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and other sexual- and gender-minority youth.

"The goal is to address issues and concerns unique to the LGBTQ+ population, including creating strong peer connection and a sense of belonging, exploration and acceptance of identity, practicing clear and effective advocacy skills, and addressing oppression and misrepresentation. We believe that using community-based theater in the context of a larger change-making strategy, will lead to healthy development for participating youth," said Amy Gravell, managing director of The Gamm.

The Gamm was among 12 nonprofit organizations serving the state's LGBTQ communities to win grants through the Equity Action Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation. The funding will support organizations engaged in efforts ranging from empowerment activities for LGBTQ youth to improving the delivery of health care.

"These organizations strive to ensure the health, safety and fair treatment of every LGBTQ Rhode Islander. As we begin recovering from the impact of COVID-19 on programs and services, the work of these organizations is more crucial than ever," said Adrian Bonéy, who oversees the Equity Action Fund grant program at the Foundation.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the Foundation raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants to organizations addressing the state's most pressing issues and needs of diverse communities in 2021. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Wilbury Theatre Group to Present World Premiere Of SILHOUETTE OF A SILHOUETTE Starting This MonthWilbury Theatre Group to Present World Premiere Of SILHOUETTE OF A SILHOUETTE Starting This Month
September 25, 2022

Wilbury Theatre Group will present the World Premiere of Silhouette of a Silhouette by Rhode Island icon Rose Weaver and directed by Don Mays - September 30 through October 16.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Sterling Elliott in TACO Classical Series Opening Night ConcertThe Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Sterling Elliott in TACO Classical Series Opening Night Concert
September 22, 2022

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Season 2022-23 TACO Classical Series Opening Night concert, Sterling Elliott, on Saturday, October 15th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.
NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS: THE ECHOES TOUR Kicks Off In New England This Week!NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS: THE ECHOES TOUR Kicks Off In New England This Week!
September 21, 2022

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets will be kicking of their rescheduled dates for The Echoes Tour in New England this week with their first show in Boston tomorrow and a stop in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on September 25, 2022. Masks will not be required at this performance.
BABY SHARK LIVE!: THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to PPAC This Holiday SeasonBABY SHARK LIVE!: THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to PPAC This Holiday Season
September 20, 2022

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2P. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, this limited-run show will delight audiences with Holiday classics, Santa Claus and much more.
Iliza Shlesinger Is BACK IN ACTION At the Providence Performing Arts Center, September 24Iliza Shlesinger Is BACK IN ACTION At the Providence Performing Arts Center, September 24
September 19, 2022

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is making her Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) debut this Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7P, as part of her Back in Action tour!