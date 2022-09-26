The Gamm Wins Grant To Offer Free Classes To LBGTQ+ Youth

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre in Warwick, R.I., has won a grant to offer free classes for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and other sexual- and gender-minority youth.

"The goal is to address issues and concerns unique to the LGBTQ+ population, including creating strong peer connection and a sense of belonging, exploration and acceptance of identity, practicing clear and effective advocacy skills, and addressing oppression and misrepresentation. We believe that using community-based theater in the context of a larger change-making strategy, will lead to healthy development for participating youth," said Amy Gravell, managing director of The Gamm.

The Gamm was among 12 nonprofit organizations serving the state's LGBTQ communities to win grants through the Equity Action Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation. The funding will support organizations engaged in efforts ranging from empowerment activities for LGBTQ youth to improving the delivery of health care.



"These organizations strive to ensure the health, safety and fair treatment of every LGBTQ Rhode Islander. As we begin recovering from the impact of COVID-19 on programs and services, the work of these organizations is more crucial than ever," said Adrian Bonéy, who oversees the Equity Action Fund grant program at the Foundation.



