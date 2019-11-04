The Daydream Theatre Company Will Present SEDUCTION OF THE INNOCENT

The Daydream Theatre Company will present the world premiere of the play, Seduction of The Innocent, written and directed by Lenny Schwartz.

Based upon the true story of German-American psychiatrist and author Dr. Fredric Wertham, the play chronicles his role as a progressive psychiatrist before becoming a vocal critic against comic books, blaming them for juvenile delinquency. This campaign from the late 1940s into the 1950s, led to the writing and publication of his book, Seduction of The Innocent, which nearly destroyed the comic book industry.

The play shows the effect that the book had on the world, pop culture, and on Wertham himself. It's a look at a dark time in American history and how it relates to current events in our world.



The production is showing November 14, 15,16, 21, 22, 23 2019 all at 8pm. Tickets are 15 dollars at the door or at www.ristage.org. All shows are at the Rise Playhouse, 142 Clinton St Woonsocket RI.

Seduction of the Innocent stars Michael Thurber, Rain Blair Jolicoeur, Geoff White, Kathleen Seagriff-Chapman, Alyssa Foster, Bailey Duarte, Anne Bowman, Grace Chenot, Jay Walker, Dave Almeida, Lauren Pace, Amber Serra, Sri Dopp,and Jasmine Malley. Technical Director is Derek Laurendeau. Poster design by Richard Griffin. Written and Directed by Lenny Schwartz.





