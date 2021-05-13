The Community Players Pay Tribute to Brian Mulvey with Special Virtual Production of NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH

Rhode Island's oldest community theater, The Community Players, currently celebrating their 100th season, will be presenting a very special virtual production of the Ayn Rand comedy Night of January 16th, which is dedicated to the memory of Brian Mulvey, a longtime director, actor, designer, scenic artist, technician, board member, past president and good friend.

Night of January 16th was chosen because it was the first show Brian directed for The Community Players, during its 1993-94 season. The group was fortunate that several cast members from the original 1994 production were available to participate and recreate their roles. Among them are Steven Dulude, Lee Hakeem, Karen Gail Kessler, Vincent Lupino, and Carol Varden. The remaining cast members were specifically chosen because of their connection with Brian through The Community Players - either having been directed by him, having directed him, or having appeared with him in a production. They include Kate Arthur, Richard Blue, Sandy Cerel, Lynda DiStefano, Cathy Fox, Greg Geer, Greg Gillis, Heather Vieira, Eve-Marie Webster, and Marcia Zammarelli.

Recorded and edited by Richard Griffin, the premiere, which will include a live online watch party hosted by The Community Players, will take place on Saturday, May 15 at 7:30pm. For those who are able to join the group on that night, please visit The Community Players' Facebook page or website at thecommunityplayers.org for the link to the event. For those who are unable to attend the live event on May 15, the video will be available following the event on The Community Players' YouTube page.

Night of January 16th is being offered as a free event, however any donations to The Community Players in Brian's memory, would be greatly appreciated. For those interested in making a donation, please visit the website at thecommunityplayers.org.

Although The Community Players were unable to produce live plays and musicals during the past year, they plan to celebrate their 100th anniversary beginning this fall, when they will hold a gala celebration to kick-off the 2021-22 season. For more information, visit thecommunityplayers.org or follow them on social media. #tcp100

