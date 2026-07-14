Tony-Winners Victoria Clark, Stephanie J. Block & Emmy-Nominee Tituss Burgess Set for Broadway in Worcester 2026-2027 Season

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Broadway in Worcester announced that subscription packages for its upcoming line-up of Broadway stars to Worcester are now on sale. Broadway in Worcester's 2026-2027 season in the BrickBox Theater at The JMAC brings two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block, and stage and screen star Tituss Burgess to Worcester audiences.

In late 2025, Broadway in Worcester became an official resident company of the JMAC, deepening its partnership with The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

Subscriptions include up to $45 in savings and guaranteed seats. Two-show packages range from $128-$228, and three-show packages range from $207-$342, depending on show selection, price level, and availability. Subscriptions can be purchased online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, at The Hanover Theatre Box Office, or by calling 877.571.7469. All performances in the 2026/2027 season will take place in the BrickBox Theater at the JMAC.

2026-2027 SEASON LINEUP

An Evening with Victoria Clark: Improbable Ingenue — Stories and Songs from a Not-So-Brief Career in the Theater | October 16, 2026: In an intimate, entertaining evening, Grammy nominee and two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, 2005, and Kimberly Akimbo, 2023) recounts her unlikely path to Broadway success, sharing backstage stories and inviting audience participation along the way. Clark brings humanity, warmth, and humor to an evening of Broadway standards and original material written exclusively for her, accompanied by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner John McDaniel.

Stephanie J. Block, Merry Christmas, Darling | December 9, 2026: Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (Best Actress in a Musical, The Cher Show) shares her lifelong love of the holiday season in a celebration of storytelling, heartwarming holiday tunes, and Broadway favorites.

Tituss Burgess in Concert | March 12, 2027: Known for his Emmy-nominated role as Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 2 of Schmigadoon!, and Broadway turns in Oh, Mary!, Moulin Rouge, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and Jersey Boys, Tituss Burgess is one of entertainment's most versatile and dynamic performers. He brings a special one-night-only concert to Worcester, performing a wide-ranging set from classic and modern musical theater hits to songs by John Mayer, Shirley Bassey, Bette Midler, music from Porgy and Bess, and more.

'Victoria, Stephanie, and Tituss each have such distinct voices and followings, and having all three here this season is a gift to our audiences,' said Broadway in Worcester founder Eric Butler. 'This is exactly the kind of talent we set out to bring here when we started Broadway in Worcester.'

'This season reflects exactly why our partnership with Broadway in Worcester matters,' said Alan Seiffert, President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts. 'As a resident company at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, this series advances our shared mission to bring world-class artists and performances to Worcester while strengthening the vibrancy of our local arts community. We're proud to continue raising the bar for what audiences can experience right here at home—and a subscription is the best way to be part of it.'

Individual tickets to all three concerts will go on sale July 28.

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