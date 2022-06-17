THE NEVERENDING STORY Comes to Contemporary Theater Company

There are movies that stick with a whole generation of kids as they grow. The Neverending Story is one of those films, and now this fantasy classic is coming to the stage in a live production at The Contemporary Theater Company with previews June 24-25 and performances July 1-30.

Adapted for the stage by David S. Craig and based upon the novel by Michael Ende, The Neverending Story follows the story of a child who happens upon a book that has daring tales of a young warrior, Atreyu, trying to defend the wonderful land of Fantastica from consumed by The Nothing.

"Atreyu is a classic protagonist: up against impossible odds, not nearly experienced enough to handle it, but refuses to give up regardless," says Omar Laguerre-Lewis, a recent URI graduate who plays Atreyu. "What makes him unique is that he isn't just this unwavering knight, he struggles to push forward, but he is ultimately a selfless character!"

While the story and characters will be familiar to anyone who has seen the movie, the design of the characters all have unique touches as this fanciful world comes to life in the theater.

"We have a whole local community of artists who have come together to make our puppets by hand, and the results are pretty magical," says the show's director Tammy Brown.

Many cast members play different parts throughout the production as Atreyu goes on a journey through Fantastica and encounters different creatures. It is a chance for the actors to create bold, exciting characters, some enhanced by the use of puppets.

"We have an amazing team of designers, more than we've ever had on a single production, working on puppets, costumes, sets, and more, using their incredible imaginations to bring the world of Fantastica to life!" says Costume and Puppet Designer Marissa Dufault. "I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

With live theater on hold for much of the last two years, the theater hopes that The Neverending Story can provide an escape from reality for audiences.

"This is a show about the power of imagination to triumph over the darkness," says Brown. "When folks see the show, I hope it leaves them with a sense of hope, and a sense that we all have unique qualities that can make the world a better place."

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com