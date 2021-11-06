Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 6, 2021  
THE DECEMBER RABBI to be Presented by The Rhode Island Stage Ensemble & Daydream Theatre Company

The Rhode Island Stage Ensemble in association with Daydream Theatre Company will present a semi-staged reading of The December Rabbi, an original play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz. It is being performed one night only on November 20, 2021 at 8pm at the RISE PLAYHOUSE, 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket RI 02895. Tickets are 10 dollars and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.ristage.org/store/p68/The_December_Rabbi.html

The December Rabbi is a play about a rabbinical student named Benjamin who finds out what life would be like for others if he did not exist. Turns out, everyone would be better off. The December Rabbi is a fun holiday show for anyone who celebrates Hannukah, Christmas, Channukah, or any holiday!

The cast includes Nat Sylva, Katherine Cook, Michael Thurber, Ryan Bedisee, Jaliyah Joseph, Kerstyn Desjardin, Daniel Martin, Sheri Lee, and Ashley Harmon amongst a few other surprises.

This is a fundraiser for the RISE PLAYHOUSE and all proceeds shall go to the theater.


