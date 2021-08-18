Single Tickets Now On Sale For RI Philharmonic Orchestra's 2021/2022 Season

Single Tickets are now on sale for The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's extraordinary 2021-2022 Season at The VETS programmed by Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey.

"We are excited to welcome everyone back to The VETS, in-person, and have an exceptional new season in store for you. The programs feature amazing guest artists such as mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, violinist Jennifer Frautschi, pianist Natasha Paremski, violinist Benjamin Beilman, pianist Joyce Yang, cellist Oliver Herbert, pianist Jon Kimura Parker, the Providence Singers led by Artistic Director Christine Noel, fabulous guest conductors Kensho Watanabe and Lina González-Granados, and magnificent music by a wide range of incredible composers. We'll perform the East Coast premiere of a new work by Gabriela Lena Frank, works by Florence Price, Joan Tower, Brown University's Eric Nathan, and former Providence String Quartet member Jessie Montgomery. We'll also feature familiar favorites from Brahms, Beethoven, Liszt, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, Mahler, and more!" exclaims Maestro Tovey.

Single Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.riphil.org or by calling

401-248-7000.

"Taco/The White Family Foundation is immensely proud to be the title sponsor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's 21-22 Classical Series! Music brings so much joy and healing to our community. It is essential in every way. It is our great pleasure to be an integral part of the new season," says John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of Taco Comfort Solutions and Taco/The White Family Foundation.

"Amica has been a proud supporter of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra for years, and we're so looking forward to the upcoming season, including the Amica Rush Hour Series. Times have been very challenging and we all need this opportunity to experience beautiful music and the feelings it can evoke. We're looking forward to seeing you at The VETS," says Vince Burks, Vice President and Communications Director.