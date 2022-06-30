Seth Rudetsky Brings BIG FAT BROADWAY SHOW To Theatre By The Sea Next Month

Theatre By The Sea will welcome SiriusXM Radio's Seth Rudetsky and his hi-larious one man show, Seth's Big Fat Broadway Show to Theatre By The Sea on Monday, July 11 for one show only.

Described as a combination of "America's Funniest Home Videos," "The Tony Awards," and "The Daily Show," Seth's Big Fat Broadway Show has played from coast to coast for the last decade. Known as "The Voice of Broadway Across America" and "The Mayor of Broadway," (which is what Audra McDonald calls him), Seth has worked for over two decades on Broadway as an actor, writer, pianist, and conductor, on the biggest blockbusters ever, including Les Misérables, Phantom, Ragtime, and The Producers, as well as writing for both the Tony and Grammy Awards. Seth's Big Fat Broadway Show is a 90-minute hysterical romp featuring Rudetsky's trademark "deconstructions," in which he uses his amazing audio/video collection to break down brilliant performances from beloved Broadway divas (Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley) as well as showcasing mind-boggling performances like The Osmonds singing a medley from Fiddler On The Roof. Seriously. He also does an entire section on Barbra Streisand, who actually came to the show in Los Angeles...and Seth will tell that story when you see the show!

Seth's Big Fat Broadway Show starring Seth Rudetsky will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, July 11 at 7:30 pm.

The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $35 - $58 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 86 years of summer theatre at its best!