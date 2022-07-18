'Seinfeld' Actor John O'Hurley Comes to Theatre By The Sea August 1

Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney will welcome John O'Hurley to Theatre By The Sea with his show A Man With Standards on August 1 for one show only.

John O'Hurley has gone from being best known as J. Peterman on "Seinfeld" to catapulting into one of television's busiest and most versatile actors. From show host, ("To Tell the Truth," "Family Feud," and NBC's "The National Dog Show"), to Broadway star, (Billy Flynn in Chicago), to advertising hero, (O'Hurley invested in the relaunch of The J. Peterman Company, and since 1999 has been a part-owner and member of the board of directors), this voice actor, singer, and comedian has truly done it all - including being a first season contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," (where he made it to the finals)! The Providence College graduate, who was also recently seen in a series of Big Blue Bug Solutions commercials is currently touring with his show - A Man With Standards, which features songs from The Great American Songbook, along with the musings from his eclectic life and career. John O'Hurley dazzles audiences with storytelling, songs and humor. A show that - like Mr. O'Hurley - has a little bit of everything!

A Man With Standards starring John O'Hurley will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, August 1 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $35 - $58 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112.

Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS.

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 86 years of summer theatre at its best!