STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens This Month At The Arctic Playhouse

The Arctic Playhouse announces 3 weeks of performances of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling and directed by Ida Zecco. Steel Magnolias is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister's death. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana.

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise- cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy." The underlying strength and love which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

The show is directed by Ida Zecco, who is joined by cast members (in alphabetical order) Karen Besson, Katherine Kimmel, Sarah Quintiliani, Elizabeth Souin, and Camille Terilli. Hen Zannini joins as stage manager and Nancy Spirito as costumer.

The show will run at The Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick, RI, from Thursday, June 13 - Saturday, June 30. Thursday, Friday & Saturday night performances at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

More information is available on the theater website: www.thearcticplayhouse.com. Tickets are available online or at the door ($13 online/ $18 at door).





