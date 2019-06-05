SHREK JR. Presented By Our Lady Of Mercy School And RI Youth Theatre

It will be a Big, Bright, Beautiful World June 8 and 9, as Our Lady of Mercy School, in partnership with Rhode Island Youth Theatre, proudly brings Shrek, Jr to the stage. This musical adventure features over 50 local students in grades 1-8.

In 2008, Dreamworks' send up of fairy tale tropes was sent to Broadway as a Tony-winning musical, and continues to tour the globe today. The musical has since been adapted for youth theater, and has been a hit in local productions nationwide. The story follows the title character, a reclusive ogre who finds his peaceful swamp overrun by fairy tale creatures cast out of the neighboring Kingdom of Duloc. To regain his solitude, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona and bring her to the ruler of Duloc, Lord Farquuad so he can marry her and become King. Along the way, Shrek picks up the fast talking Donkey as a traveling companion, whose incessant chatter riles the ogre, but comes in handy when it matters most.

While irreverently poking fun at beloved characters and challenging conventions of fairy tale story telling, Shrek, Jr. contains all of the heart and positive messages about friendship, love and acceptance that made the animated movie a classic enjoyed by young and old.

The leading roles are being played Thomas Simonetti (Shrek) of East Greenwich, Deirdre Stockdill (Fiona) of Warwick, Patrick Cavanagh (Donkey) of East Greenwich, Henry Wind (Farquaad) of Warwick, Calista Leroux (Teen Fiona) of North Kingstown, Libby Hamil (Pinocchio) of East Greenwich and Helen Mita (Young Fiona) of Warwick.

The production is run in partnership with Rhode Island Youth Theatre. RIYT'S mission is to inspire youth, through the arts, by providing children and teens with opportunities to CREATE, PERFORM, and EXPERIENCE exceptional theatre.

The show runs Saturday, June 8 at 7pm through Sunday, June 9 at 5pm in the East Greenwich High School Auditorium. Tickets are available for $10 at the door.

Photo by Maisy Carvalho





