Ringo Starr Concert at PPAC Rescheduled

Ringo Starr has announced that his Spring 2020 North American tour, which includes a Saturday, June 13, 2020 performance at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), has been rescheduled, due to the virus pandemic. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will now come to PPAC on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The 2020/2021 All Starr Band features Steve Lukather , Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart.

"This is very difficult for me," said Ringo. "In 30 years I think I've only missed 2 or 3 gigs nevermind a whole tour. But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it's the peace and loving thing we do for each other. So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021. My fans know I love them, and I love to play for them and I can't wait to see you all as soon as possible. In the meantime stay safe. Peace and Love to you all."

All current ticketholders will have their tickets honored for the new performance date of Sunday, June 13, 2021, and do not need to take further action. If you need further assistance, please call the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org . The PPAC Box Office window is temporarily closed until further notice.





