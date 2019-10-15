Rhode Island Women's Choreography Project Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The Rhode Island Women's Choreography Project (RIWCP) has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for its upcoming third season. The project aims to foster the creative voices of emerging female choreographers in a male-dominated sphere. Originally founded in 2018 by Louisa Mejeur and Hannah Klinkman, RIWCP is currently under the direction of established professional dancers Kristy DuBois, Melissa Wong, and Eugenia Zinovieva.

The campaign aims to raise $5,000 as a portion of the total budget for the production. Previous years have been run entirely on a volunteer basis; to continue supporting the growing community of RIWCP artists, the project's goals include providing dancers, choreographers, and production assistants with stipends. In addition, raised funds will go towards performance venue rental fees. Rehearsal space for the three-week period leading up to the shows will be generously provided by Festival Ballet Providence.

In its two years of operation, RIWCP has presented sold out performances, furthered opportunities for its network of participants, and reinforced the Rhode Island community through partnerships with neighboring nonprofits. Developments for the project's third season include a mentorship program and feedback sessions for choreographers and dancers. "Having the opportunity to participate in RIWCP was an experience that created a rare ripple for a group of female choreographers," says Alexandra Cook, a participating choreographer in 2019 and community programs director at Mark Morris Dance Group. "When women are elevated to a position of equity, the social and economic benefits affect everyone. Funding this initiative is an investment in all sectors of the community."

Ten female-identifying choreographers will be invited to develop their choreographic proposals into full creative works, with dancers and studio space provided. Three weeks of rehearsal will culminate in a weekend of performances currently planned for May 30-31, 2020, at the elegant Festival Ballet Providence Blackbox Theater in Providence, RI.

Tax-deductible donations can be made for the crowdfunding campaign online until November 8: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/rhode-island-women-s-choreography-project/campaigns/2954





