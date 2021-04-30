Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Announces 2021/2022 Season

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School presents its extraordinary 2021-2022 Season at The VETS, programmed by Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey. "We have an exceptional new season in store for you featuring several amazing guest artists such as mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, violinist Jennifer Frautschi, pianist Natasha Paremski, violinist Benjamin Beilman, pianist Joyce Yang, cellist Oliver Herbert, pianist Jon Kimura Parker, the Providence Singers led by Artistic Director Christine Noel, fabulous guest conductors Kensho Watanabe and Lina González Granados, and magnificent music by a wide range of incredible composers.

The Philharmonic will perform the East Coast premiere of a new work by Gabriela Lena Frank, works by Florence Price, Joan Tower, Brown University's Eric Nathan, and former Providence String Quartet member Jessie Montgomery. We'll also feature familiar favorites from Brahms, Beethoven, Liszt, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, Mahler, and more!" exclaims Maestro Tovey.

"Taco/The White Family Foundation is immensely proud to be the title sponsor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's 21/22 Classical Series! Music brings so much joy and healing to our community. It is essential in every way. It is our great pleasure to be an integral part of the new season," says John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of Taco Comfort Solutions and Taco/The White Family Foundation.

"Amica has been a proud supporter of the Rhode Island Philharmonic for years, and we're so looking forward to the upcoming season, including the Amica Rush Hour Series. Times have been very challenging and we all need this...an opportunity to experience beautiful music and the feelings it can evoke. We're looking forward to seeing you at The VETS," says Vince Burks, Vice President and Communications Director.

Season 77 launches Saturday, September 18 with The Music Returns! Mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, Maestro Bramwell Tovey, Montgomery's Banner, Mahler's Rückert-Lieder, and Brahms' Symphony No.4 start things off. Next up on Saturday, October 16th is Tchaikovsky's Pathétique, the return of violinist Jennifer Frautschi and Maestro Tovey featuring Tower's Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, Sibelius' Violin Concerto, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No.6 (Pathétique). Saturday, November 13th ushers in Romantic Rachmaninoff with Guest Conductor Kensho Watanabe and pianist Natasha Paremski in a program of Price's Dances in the Canebrakes, Ravel's Piano Concerto in G, and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No.2. Sunday, December 12th brings Handel's Messiah featuring the Providence Singers with Artistic Director Christine Noel led by Maestro Tovey. 2022 kicks off with Beethoven's Fifth on Saturday, January 22nd helmed by Maestro Tovey with violinist Benjamin Beilman performing Wagner's Prelude to Act I of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in a Side-by-Side concert with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Brahms' Violin Concerto, and Beethoven's Symphony No.5. On Saturday, February 12th is Scheherazade! led by Guest Conductor Lina González-Granados with cellist Oliver Herbert featuring Frank's Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra, Barber's Cello Concerto, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade. Next up on Saturday, March 19th, Maestro Tovey leads Grieg's Piano Concerto with pianist Joyce Yang in a program of Liszt's Les Préludes, Grieg's Piano Concerto, Nathan's the space of a door, and R. Strauss' Suite from Der Rosenkavalier.

April ushers in spring on Saturday, April 9th with American Classics and the return of pianist Jon Kimura Parker performing Gershwin's Overture to Strike Up the Band, Price's Symphony No.3, an East Coast premiere by Gabriela Lena Frank, and Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F led by Maestro Tovey. The season finale will be Beethoven's Ninth on Saturday, May 7th featuring the Providence Singers with Artistic Director Christine Noel led by Maestro Tovey performing

Barber's Adagio for Strings, Brahms' How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place from A German Requiem, and Beethoven's Symphony No.9 (Choral).

Executive Director David Beauchesne says, "The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is emerging from the Pandemic more accessible, more relevant, with the most diverse season we've ever presented. It builds off our current season, during which we've performed more concerts than ever before, explored new repertoire and increased access to the orchestra through livestreaming. For next season, we're taking what we've learned from the successes and challenges of this season and are forging ahead with programming that reflects the steady removal of COVID restrictions, brings back our entire orchestra and anticipates the return of our entire audience. We're bringing back many of the guest artists who made this unique Pandemic season possible to perform the larger works that we had to postpone. We are also presenting a repertoire that is broader in scope than ever before, while still preserving and presenting familiar favorites. Further, we are retaining our ability to livestream concerts and in fact will be expanding it to make our performances more accessible to all Rhode Islanders."

He continues, "I am thrilled to welcome back our audiences safely to enjoy our fantastic new season. All necessary safety protocols will be in place at The VETS for Orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons to feel secure and comfortable. The RI Philharmonic is grateful to former Governor Raimondo, Governor McKee and the State of Rhode Island, to The VETS, and to the American Federation of Musicians, the Providence Federation of Musicians, and Orchestra members for their efforts in making this current season and next season safe for all involved both on stage and in the audience."

The VETS continues to employ enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Specific measures will evolve in connection with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC). The VETS was the first facility in Rhode Island to receive GBAC STAR(TM) Facility Accreditation for its safety protocols.

All Taco Classical Series concerts will be presented Saturdays at 8pm, all Amica Rush Hour Series concerts will be presented Fridays at 6:30pm, and Handel's Messiah will be presented at 3pm at The VETS. There will also be Open Rehearsals on select Fridays at 5:30pm throughout the season. The 8pm Taco Classical Series concerts will be available to the public via livestream. If you are interested in subscribing, please call 401-248-7000 to explore purchase options.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra has been performing safely at The VETS with live audiences since October, 2020, without incident. Its Season-ending Gala will take place on Saturday, June 12th with pianist Emanuel Ax, Maestro Tovey, an expanded orchestra and audience, and works by Beethoven. Tickets will go on sale in May, and will be available for purchase at https://tickets.riphil.org or 401-248-7000.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for virtual lessons, virtual ensembles, and virtual classes. Details on what's currently available can be accessed at https://www.riphil.org/Spring. In-person offerings will return this summer, and will be announced soon.