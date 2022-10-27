RISE To Present An All-New Musical Version Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This magical new adaptation by RISE Artistic Director Christian O'Neill presents a fresh and lively take on the familiar, integrating bountiful English folk music.

Oct. 27, 2022  
RISE has announced this ambitious, immersive production - a CHRISTMAS CAROL like no other! This magical new adaptation by RISE Artistic Director Christian O'Neill presents a fresh and lively take on the familiar, integrating bountiful English folk music into the story to create a "found-music musical."

Steve Taschereau (Ebenezer Scrooge) leads a cast of thirty local performers in RISE's first ever full-scale production of Dickens' timeless tale of holiday redemption. Featuring dazzling multimedia scenery and traditional choreography by Nicole C. Laliberté, Director of Freedom Dances, this unique production will also begin a preshow holiday concert led by Alan Short, Scotland native and English folk music performer, who joins our cast as the "Chief Wassailer."

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adapted and directed by Christian O'Neill
Based on the book by Charles Dickens
Music Director: Michael Konnerth
Choreographer: Nicole LaLiberte

The RISE Playhouse
142 Clinton St.
Woonsocket, RI 02985

$25 General Admission
$21 Students/Seniors/Military
$12 (Children 10 and under)
Available at the door or online at www.ristage.org
Use coupon code autumntix for 10% off, now through November 30 only!

PERFORMANCES:
December 9-18, 2022
Friday and Saturday performances: 7:30 PM (Preshow concert - 7:00)
Sunday performances: 2:00 PM (Preshow concert - 1:30)

CAST
Ebenezer Scrooge - Steve Taschereau, Harrisville, RI
Jacob Marley/Topper/Ensemble - Rama Rodriguez, Whitman, MA
Ghost of Christmas Past/Belinda Cratchit/Ensemble - Ruby Almeida, Attleboro, MA
Ghost of Christmas Present/Ensemble - Mary Case, Cranston, RI
Bob Cratchit/Ensemble - Steven Ferron, Smithfield, RI
Belle/Ensemble - Katrina Claflin, Cumberland, RI
Fred/Ensemble - Ryan Gorman, Pawtucket, RI
Young Scrooge/Ensemble - James Laurent, Pascoag, RI
Child Scrooge/Ensemble - Gabe Thibeault, Cumberland, RI
Fan/Ensemble - Shannon Ambrosino, Coventry, RI
Fezziwig/Ensemble - Joe Casey, Bellingham, RI
Tiny Tillie/Ensemble - Alora Allard, Jamaica Plain, MA
Chief Wassailer/Ensemble - Alan Short, Mystic, CT
Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble - Jessica Pelissier, Cumberland, RI
Mrs. Dilber/Ensemble - Christine Auxier, Cumberland, RI
Charwoman/Ensemble - Aimee Ambrosino, Coventry, RI
Mrs. Fezziwig/Ensemble - Lisa Taschereau, Harrisville, RI
Peter Cratchit/Ensemble - Asher O'Neill, Cumberland, RI
Martha Cratchit/Ensemble - Camryn Paquette, Pascoag, RI
Lucy/Ensemble - Jane Allard, Jamaica Plain, MA
Headmaster/Ensemble - Steve Slate, Bellingham, RI
Want/Ensemble - Hazel O'Neill, Cumberland, RI
Ignorance/Ensemble - Gracie Runey, Pascoag, RI
Jack/Ensemble - Felix Burns, Cumberland, RI
Nancy/Ensemble - Lea Walsh, Lincoln, RI
Lizzie/Ensemble - Amanda Girard, Woonsocket, RI
Pickpockets/Ensemble - Tatum Stasiak (Cumberland, RI), Nolan Choquette (Warwick, RI), Logan Choquette (Warwick, RI)

Approximate Running Time: 2.5 hours including intermission

Now in its 16th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.



