RISE To Present An All-New Musical Version Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL!

RISE has announced this ambitious, immersive production - a CHRISTMAS CAROL like no other! This magical new adaptation by RISE Artistic Director Christian O'Neill presents a fresh and lively take on the familiar, integrating bountiful English folk music into the story to create a "found-music musical."

Steve Taschereau (Ebenezer Scrooge) leads a cast of thirty local performers in RISE's first ever full-scale production of Dickens' timeless tale of holiday redemption. Featuring dazzling multimedia scenery and traditional choreography by Nicole C. Laliberté, Director of Freedom Dances, this unique production will also begin a preshow holiday concert led by Alan Short, Scotland native and English folk music performer, who joins our cast as the "Chief Wassailer."





A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adapted and directed by Christian O'Neill

Based on the book by Charles Dickens

Music Director: Michael Konnerth

Choreographer: Nicole LaLiberte



The RISE Playhouse

142 Clinton St.

Woonsocket, RI 02985



$25 General Admission

$21 Students/Seniors/Military

$12 (Children 10 and under)

Available at the door or online at www.ristage.org

Use coupon code autumntix for 10% off, now through November 30 only!



PERFORMANCES:

December 9-18, 2022

Friday and Saturday performances: 7:30 PM (Preshow concert - 7:00)

Sunday performances: 2:00 PM (Preshow concert - 1:30)



CAST

Ebenezer Scrooge - Steve Taschereau, Harrisville, RI

Jacob Marley/Topper/Ensemble - Rama Rodriguez, Whitman, MA

Ghost of Christmas Past/Belinda Cratchit/Ensemble - Ruby Almeida, Attleboro, MA

Ghost of Christmas Present/Ensemble - Mary Case, Cranston, RI

Bob Cratchit/Ensemble - Steven Ferron, Smithfield, RI

Belle/Ensemble - Katrina Claflin, Cumberland, RI

Fred/Ensemble - Ryan Gorman, Pawtucket, RI

Young Scrooge/Ensemble - James Laurent, Pascoag, RI

Child Scrooge/Ensemble - Gabe Thibeault, Cumberland, RI

Fan/Ensemble - Shannon Ambrosino, Coventry, RI

Fezziwig/Ensemble - Joe Casey, Bellingham, RI

Tiny Tillie/Ensemble - Alora Allard, Jamaica Plain, MA

Chief Wassailer/Ensemble - Alan Short, Mystic, CT

Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble - Jessica Pelissier, Cumberland, RI

Mrs. Dilber/Ensemble - Christine Auxier, Cumberland, RI

Charwoman/Ensemble - Aimee Ambrosino, Coventry, RI

Mrs. Fezziwig/Ensemble - Lisa Taschereau, Harrisville, RI

Peter Cratchit/Ensemble - Asher O'Neill, Cumberland, RI

Martha Cratchit/Ensemble - Camryn Paquette, Pascoag, RI

Lucy/Ensemble - Jane Allard, Jamaica Plain, MA

Headmaster/Ensemble - Steve Slate, Bellingham, RI

Want/Ensemble - Hazel O'Neill, Cumberland, RI

Ignorance/Ensemble - Gracie Runey, Pascoag, RI

Jack/Ensemble - Felix Burns, Cumberland, RI

Nancy/Ensemble - Lea Walsh, Lincoln, RI

Lizzie/Ensemble - Amanda Girard, Woonsocket, RI

Pickpockets/Ensemble - Tatum Stasiak (Cumberland, RI), Nolan Choquette (Warwick, RI), Logan Choquette (Warwick, RI)



Approximate Running Time: 2.5 hours including intermission



Now in its 16th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.