RISE Set to Stage SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

This June, the RISE Playhouse will be utterly transformed as a cast of forty-one local performers, under the direction of Christian O'Neill, bring the world of Dr. Seuss to life in Woonsocket!



Seussical the Musical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once on This Island) have lovingly brought to life all our favorite Dr. Seuss characters. The tricksterish Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos - including Jojo, a child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton soon faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule and danger, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.



For this innovative production, the RISE Playhouse will be transformed into a high-class "Museum of the Seussian Arts," creating an immersive experience for the audience and providing opportunities for the story to burst forth from unexpected places. Original works of Seuss-inspired art, created by local artists and designers, will be on display throughout the theater, all of which will be given away at the end of our run as raffle prizes. This Seussical will pull the audience - sometimes literally! - straight into the world of the play.

The show is set to run from June 3rd through June 12th. The RISE Playhouse is located at 142 Clinton Street, Woonsocket, RI. There is ample municipal parking available. Tickets are $25 General/ $21 Seniors, Students, Military. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.ristage.org.