Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RISE Presents Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2

A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire.

Feb. 17, 2023  
RISE Presents Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2

RISE will present Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2 at The RISE Playhouse, directed and music directed by Gordon R. Dell.

Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men - as well as their jealous wives - agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire, and contains Sondheim's most popular song, the haunting "Send in the Clowns."

Now in its 16th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.




Brown Universitys Lindemann Performing Arts Center, Designed By Rex, Opening Fall 2023 Photo
Brown University's Lindemann Performing Arts Center, Designed By Rex, Opening Fall 2023
The Brown Arts Institute (BAI) has announced the dedication of The Lindemann Performing Arts Center, to take place this October 2023.
Brown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCY Photo
Brown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCY
The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing  present the book of Lucy by Ngozi Anyanwu, directed by Andrew Watring.
Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peters By The Sea Episcopal Chur Photo
Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in March
Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Friday March 3rd ,7pm at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church,72 Central Street.
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep Founder, Dies At 95 Photo
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep Founder, Dies At 95
Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas. Hall led Trinity Rep from its first production in 1964 through 1989. For the final six years of his tenure at Trinity Rep, he also served as the artistic leader of the Dallas Theater Center in Texas. In 1989, he turned to freelance directing and teaching, which continued to keep him in active in the American theater for decades. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Summer Concert SeriesThe Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series
February 16, 2023

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that the theatre's  “Cool Summer Nights” concert series returns in June and July 2023. It's a “cool,” affordable way to have a fun night out; tickets for “Cool Summer Nights” start at just $10! 
Brown University's Lindemann Performing Arts Center, Designed By Rex, Opening Fall 2023Brown University's Lindemann Performing Arts Center, Designed By Rex, Opening Fall 2023
February 16, 2023

The Brown Arts Institute (BAI) has announced the dedication of The Lindemann Performing Arts Center, to take place this October 2023.
Brown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCYBrown/Trinity Rep Presents THE BOOK OF LUCY
February 14, 2023

The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing  present the book of Lucy by Ngozi Anyanwu, directed by Andrew Watring.
Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in MarchCeleste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church in March
February 9, 2023

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Friday March 3rd ,7pm at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church,72 Central Street.
Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95Adrian Hall, Trinity Repertory Company Founding Artistic Director, Passes Away at 95
February 6, 2023

Adrian Hall, 95, the founding artistic director of Trinity Repertory Company died on February 4, 2023 at his home in Van, Texas.
share