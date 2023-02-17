RISE Presents Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2

RISE will present Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2 at The RISE Playhouse, directed and music directed by Gordon R. Dell.



Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men - as well as their jealous wives - agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.



A Little Night Music is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret and desire, and contains Sondheim's most popular song, the haunting "Send in the Clowns."



Now in its 16th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.