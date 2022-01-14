RI Philharmonic Presents Violinist Benjamin Beilman & Students From The RI Philharmonic Music School Next Week!

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off 2022 with rousing performances of Beethoven's Fifth, helmed by Maestro Bramwell Tovey, featuring violinist Benjamin Beilman on Friday, January 21st and Saturday, January 22nd at The VETS.

The 2021-2022 Amica Rush Hour Series continues on Friday, January 21st at 6:30pm featuring Brahms' Violin Concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No.5. The 2021-2022 Taco Classical Series continues on Saturday, January 22nd at 8pm when students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School join Maestro Tovey and the Orchestra in performing Wagner's Prelude to Act I of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in this very special Side-by Side performance, along with Orchestra performances of the Beethoven and Brahms, featuring Benjamin Beilman.

Each year, during one of the RI Philharmonic Orchestra's regularly scheduled concerts, students from the RI Philharmonic Youth Orchestras join their professional counterparts on stage for one piece. In addition to sharing a music stand, the students receive the rare opportunity to work side-by-side and interact with the professional musicians.

For nearly 60 years, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestras have provided quality orchestral, rehearsal and performance experiences for talented young musicians from Rhode Island, nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut. RI Philharmonic Orchestra violinist Alexey Shabalin serves as Music Director and conducts the top-level Youth Symphony Orchestra. For more information, visit https://www.riphil.org/music-school or contact Elliott Eastman at 401-248-7038.

Single Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7000. Season Subscriptions are available by calling 401-248-7000 or at https://tickets.riphil.org/subscriptions. Subscription Deal: Hear Beethoven 9 ONLY when you choose any two additional concerts, and get all three concerts for $126! Visit https://tickets.riphil.org/mini3 for more details or to purchase.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is committed to creating exceptional concert experiences, while keeping the community safe by staying current on COVID-19 protocols. Together with several local performing arts organizations and venues, they've enacted thorough COVID-19 protocols for this season. Everyone - audiences, musicians and staff - will be fully vaccinated* with proof and ID presented easily at the door. Anyone unvaccinated, such as children, need only present a negative PCR COVID test taken up to 72 hours before performance. Masks will be provided free to anyone

without one upon entering. While they need to be worn while in the concert hall, masks can be removed to drink in the lobbies during intermission. Beginning with the February 11th and 12th concerts, the definition of full vaccination will include receipt of a booster, if eligible. It is strongly recommended that all eligible concert-goers receive a COVID-19 booster prior to the January 21st

Amica Rush Hour and January 22nd TACO Classical concerts. Negative PCR test results will continue to be accepted in lieu of vaccination. For more details, call 401-248-7000 or visit: https://www.riphil.org/news/audience-safety-protocols-ri-philharmonic-orchestra-at-the-vets

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra safely and successfully presented its 77th Season throughout the fall at The VETS in Providence, with diverse programs under the baton of Maestro Tovey. With one hundred percent of the Orchestra's artists and staff vaccinated, the Orchestra, as one excited patron observed, "shook the rafters" at the season opener, with 78 musicians on stage. In December, Tovey's first Rhode Island Messiah safely included the masked and fully vaccinated Providence Singers! The protocol of audience members showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 PCR test to gain entry, and remaining masked while inside the hall, continues to go smoothly and safely. The RI Philharmonic and its safety coalition partners continue to invite live audiences to return. "The music is back," says Executive Director David Beauchesne, "and, increasingly, so is the audience. If you haven't yet returned, your seat is waiting!"

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra continues to provide livestream access to subscribers and ticket holders, guaranteeing that those with a ticket don't ever have to miss a performance. The VETS, being the first facility in Rhode Island to receive General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR(TM) Facility Accreditation, continues to employ enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for both the public and the performers. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra has been performing safely at The VETS with live audiences since October, 2020, without any related incidents of COVID-19. Specific measures will evolve in connection with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC).

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for lessons, ensembles, and classes in-person and online.