REVIEW: THE INFERIOR SEX at Trinity Repertory Company

World Premiere runs through April 16th

Mar. 26, 2023  

"Fashion is politics."

That brief declarative statement is spoken early on in Jacqueline W. Lawton's compelling, substantive play, "The Inferior Sex," now at Trinity Repertory Company, and the nine gutsy, remarkable women in the cast spend the next two hours proving the inherent truth of that phrase, not only to the audience but themselves.

Directed with intricacy and precision by Tatyana Marie-Carlo, "The Inferior Sex" takes place in 1972, when Vietnam, Watergate and women's lib dominated the headlines, and Shirley Chisholm (portrayed with an eloquent ferocity by Jackie Davis), the first Black woman elected to Congress, is making a historic bid for President of the United States.

Sandra Rollins, played with upstanding grace and humility by Rachel Dulude, is the Editor-in-Chief of Caposhi Rev, a Manhattan women's fashion magazine. Her exceedingly stylish staff includes Senior Editor Joan Ehrlich (Rachael Warren), Fashion Editor Vera Ashley (Anne Scurria), Style and Features Editor Penny Barlowe (Madeleine Barker), Photographer Alice Newsome (Shura Baryshnikov), and Food Editor Madeleine Reynolds (Madeleine Russell).

Sandra and Joan, who attended Smith College with Madeleine, launched the magazine two years prior, courtesy of Sandra's wealthy, well-connected father. Now with readership down and finances in the red as year three begins, Joan convinces a hesitant Sandra to hire her roommate and best friend, Gwen (Geri-Nikole Love), as a political features writer. Gwen immediately suggests a cover story on Shirley Chisholm, with the intent to attract more women of color and expand the magazine's scope beyond clothing, jewelry, makeup and recipes.

Sandra believes strongly enough in both the publication's new image and her co-worker friends to secretly dip into her personal trust fund to keep them above water, meanwhile, Gwen's investigative largesse brings to light information that could implicate Sandra's father, including shocking allegations from the magazine's housekeeper, Connie Williams (Angelique M. C-Dina), whom Sandra has known since she was a child.

Despite the vast differences among them-crusader Joan is a closeted lesbian, industry veteran Vera emanates equal parts wisdom and cynicism, Alice has the look and sensitivity of a flower child, and Madeleine could be the scale model Stepford wife-the overarching semblance of sisterhood and they share is evident and admirable. In their office space, they ultimately are a proud, powerful, united front.

Without exception, every actor in this ensemble knocks it out of the park. Barker is indubitably poised and polished as editor Penny, Baryshnikov's performance boasts beauty and proficiency as photographer Alice, Russell is both charming and disarming as housefrau Madeleine, and Love's commanding portrayal of the determined Gwen demands the audience's undivided attention. Warren easily earns our adoration as Joan, the always captivating Scurria drips style and sass, and C-Dina steals the show as the fiery and not-to-be-forsaken Connie.

Furthermore, there aren't enough superlative adjectives in the English language that would adequately compliment the efforts of Costume Designer Amanda Downing Carney. Every outfit shines with glamor and sophistication, and every accompanying accessory and hairstyle exemplifies the era and each individual character's identity.

Considering 1972 was more than a half-century ago and many-if not all-of the referenced issues in the story (abortion, racism) are still relevant today, "The Inferior Sex" is an important history lesson, as well as a profound, highly entertaining portrait of friendship and perseverance.

THE INFERIOR SEX runs through April 16 at the Trinity Rep located at 201 Washington Street, Providence, RI. Visit www.trinityrep.com for tickets and information.




From This Author - Christopher Verleger

Chris has been reviewing theater throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts since 2006. He lives and works in Southern Rhode Island.

... (read more about this author)

March 26, 2023

