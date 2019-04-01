Providence Performing Arts Center Adds Second Show for John Mulaney and Pete Davidson

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have added a second show at Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10PM. Tickets go on sale today, April 1, at noon at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).





John Mulaney got his big break as a writer on Saturday Night Live for six seasons from 2008-12. He has three stand-up comedy specials available on Netflix: New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and his most recent, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (Emmy® for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Kid Gorgeous). He currently writes for IFC's Documentary Now and for Netflix's Big Mouth on which he voices the character of Andrew. Previously, John starred in the Broadway hit, Oh, Hello on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll. He can most recently be heard in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewhich won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.





Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson is on his fifth season of Saturday Night Live. Davidson, 25, is the youngest member of the current cast, as well as the first SNL cast member to be born in the 1990s. Davidson shot his first one-hour stand up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes' 2016 "30 Under 30." He made headlines as one of the featured comedians on the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. Most recently, he can be seen in the Netflix comedy Set It Up, the independent film Big Time Adolescence and Paramount Players' What Men Want. Davidson can currently be seen in Netflix's Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt. Davidson is from Staten Island, N.Y., and his birthday is Nov. 16.



All tickets are $49 and can be purchased at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). The Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P, and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.





