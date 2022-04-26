PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces The Winners Of The ARTS Scholarships 2022 Program

The members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) are pleased to announce the recipients of the ARTS Scholarships 2022 program, sponsored by Textron Charitable Trust, with support from PPAC Annual Fund Donors, Ocean State Charities Trust, and WPRI 12. This year, 47 talented middle-school aged artists will each receive a scholarship of up to $500 so that they can attend a local arts education program this summer.

The ARTS Scholarships 2022 awards will be presented during a special ceremony on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 for recipients and invited guests at the Providence Performing Arts Center . PPAC Board Chairman Joseph W. Walsh, Esq. will present the ARTS Scholarships 2022 awards. For more information, please contact Ricky Gresh at 401.574.3105 or email scholarships@ppacri.org

Ricky Gresh, Director of Special Projects/Assistant to the President at PPAC, said, "On behalf of myself and the Community Outreach Committee, I'd like to congratulate the class of ARTS Scholarships 2022 recipients and thank their families, teachers, and sponsors for supporting their artistic dreams! This summer, recipients will attend programs like Next Stop BROADWAY at PPAC, ¡City Arts!, RISE Camp at Moses Brown School, Blue Door Studio, and much more. Middle school is a critical time for students in developing their individuality and self-confidence; the ARTS Scholarships program provides students with the opportunity to grow as artists and as individuals."

In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center ), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. The ARTS Scholarships committee is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts for young people; the Committee reviews each application and selects scholarship recipients.

P.J. Prokop, Director of Marketing at PPAC, said, "When this program was founded in 1996, we never imagined that ARTS Scholarships would be awarded to 787 students! Everyone at PPAC feels tremendous pride in providing middle school students with the opportunity to pursue their interests and develop their talents in a discipline of their choice via summer arts education programs based right here in Rhode Island. Kudos to the students and their families, we hope this experience will help you follow your dreams."

Seven scholarships in memoriam will be awarded to students who exuded a love for theatre performance, music, and dance in their applications. One student will receive the Jo-Ann Ragosta Scholarship, given in memory of PPAC Board Director and ARTS Scholarships Committee Chairperson Jo-Ann Ragosta. Two students will each receive a Desiree Lee Mesolella Scholarship, given in memory of Desiree Lee Mesolella, an accomplished artist in fashion and photography. Two students will each receive an Andrew DePietro Scholarship, given in memory of Andrew DePietro, a young man who loved music, especially percussion. One student will receive the Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship, given in memory of Keri Anne O'Donnell, who was passionate about choreography and musical theatre. A second Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship will be awarded in memory of Nick Cardi, a supporter of the arts.

The winners of the ARTS Scholarships 2022 program are:

Aanvi Aggarwal - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Emelie Regalado Carrasco - Leviton Dual Language School, Providence

Rosanna Ceballos - Leviton Dual Language School, Providence

Marissa Cabral - Kickemuit Middle School, Warren

Jeckslynn Delvalle - Achievement First Providence Mayoral Academy, Providence

Alice Yvonne DiDonato - St. Augustine School, Providence

Raegan Garcia - Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School, Warwick

Daphne Gates - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield

Francisco Santos Godinez - The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls

Ryan Gomes - The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls

Ayden Gonzalez - Achievement First Providence Mayoral Academy, Providence

Tierney Heath - St. Mary Academy - Bay View, East Providence

Judah Hoyle - Home School, Providence

Bijou Leger - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington

Lily Lessard - John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick

Sammie Lin - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Isabella Lopez - Robert L. Bailey, IV Elementary School, Providence

Unity MacNeill - Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston

Paige Mahon - Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School, Woonsocket

Isabelle Rose Maxim - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield

Solange Suarez Mejia - Leviton Dual Language School, Providence

Rowan Moniz - Lyman B. Goff Middle School, Pawtucket

Madisyn Montgomery - Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Andrea Morales - The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls

Alexandra Neary - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield

Almely Polanco - Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, Cumberland

Rebecca Puii - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

October Rafuse - Lyman B Goff Middle School, Pawtucket

Ivy Rivera - Del Sesto Middle School, Providence

Jaydielle Rivera - Webster Avenue Elementary School, Providence

Daniel Ramon Rodriguez - Robert L. Bailey, IV Elementary School, Providence

Kayleigh Rousseau - Winman Middle School, Warwick

Yanisley Lacan Ruiz - Leviton Dual Language School, Providence

Melanie Sánchez - Leviton Dual Language School, Providence

Hannah Sanchez-Marrero - Achievement First Providence Mayoral Academy, Providence

Sedra Smith - Tiverton Middle School, Tiverton

William Stringfellow - Riverside Middle School, East Providence

Zoe Teixeira - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Allison Vinas - Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, Junior High, Central Falls

Brenna Zolli - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Jo-Ann Ragosta Memorial Scholarship

Natalie Lux Perez - Del Sesto Middle School, Providence

Made possible by the generosity of the Ragosta Family

Desiree Lee Mesolella Scholarship

Paige Costa - Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth

Brea Wood - Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich

Made possible by the generosity of the Mesolella Family

Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship

Lucy Little - Home School, Providence

Made possible by the generosity of the O'Donnell Family

Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship, in memory of Nick Cardi

Diesel Doris - Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School, Woonsocket

Made possible by the generosity of the O'Donnell Family

Andrew DePietro Memorial Scholarships

Ryleigh Peixoto - Winman Middle School, Warwick

Jiliani Sanchez-Marrero - Achievement First Providence Mayoral Academy, Providence

Made possible by the generosity of the DePietro Family