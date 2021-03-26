PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2021 Recipients

The members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center have announced the winners of the ARTS Scholarships 2021 program, sponsored by Textron Charitable Trust, with support from PPAC Annual Fund Donors and WPRI 12. The 40 talented Rhode Island student artists, ages 11-14, will each receive a scholarship of up to $500 that will provide them with the opportunity to attend local summer arts education programs that will expand their experiences in a chosen area of study. Please see below for a list of ARTS Scholarships 2021 winners.

Five scholarships in memoriam have been awarded to students who exude a passion for the arts; three scholarships are from the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund, one is from the Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships, and one from the Ragosta Family in memory of Jo-Ann Ragosta who served on the PPAC Board of Directors from 1998 until her passing in 2020.

With oversight from the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, the ARTS Scholarships Committee is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts for young people. ARTS Scholarships Committee members are responsible for conducting the assessment of each application and awarding of the scholarships. The mission of PPAC's Community Outreach Committee is to develop arts education opportunities for Rhode Island's young people and make PPAC accessible to Rhode Island's diverse populations.

In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center ), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for assisting students with an interest in studying the arts; 2021 marks the 25th year that scholarships have been awarded to talented Rhode Island students. The grand total of ARTS Scholarships awarded since the program's inception is now 740.

Previous scholarship winners had the opportunity to attend summer programs at Rhode Island College, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Newport Children's Theatre, Blue Door Studio, Trinity Repertory Theatre, Festival Ballet Providence, Academy Players, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Nancy Stephen Art Gallery, Next Stop Broadway, and others.



2021 ARTS SCHOLARSHIPS RECIPIENTS

Abigail Ajca - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston

Christina Arias - Park View Middle School, Cranston

Mia Grace Audino - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston

Keana Blakley - Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield

Alexander Brady - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Mariana Cano - Samuel Slater Middle School, Pawtucket

Joy Cassidy - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington

Jack Cooke - Winman Middle School, Warwick

Elizabeth De La Cruz - Southside Elementary Charter School, Providence

Alessandra Evans - Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield

Cullen Gamache - Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls

Giana Guerra - Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence

Paige Harrington - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington

Aislinn Henry - Lincoln Middle School, Lincoln

Haley Kinney - Park View Middle School, Cranston

Gillian Levin - Barrington High School, Barrington

Jack MacDonald - Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence

Lucas Magnelli - Hanaford Elementary School, Barrington

Lalindasol McCoy - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield

Kylin McGuire - Scituate Middle School, Scituate

Garrett McManaman - Barrington Middle School, Barrington

Emma Mercado - Classical High School, Providence

Skiela Moore - All Saints S.T.E.A.M. Academy, Middletown

Julia Muschaino - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Ava Nascimento - Riverside Middle School, Riverside

Emery Parish - Barrington Middle School, Barrington

Brenna Reardon - Narragansett Pier Middle School, Narragansett

Ysledis Reyes - Nathanael Greene Middle School, Providence

Emily Rivera - DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Maiya Robert - John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick

Kate Rocchio - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield

Eva Sims - Kickemuit Middle School, Warren

Talia Soares - St. Rose of Lima, Warwick

Aribella Tavares - Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield

Maximillian Viveiros - Thompson Middle School, Newport

Colin Williams - Park View Middle School, Cranston

Chanel Yan - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Anya Yigit - Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, Woonsocket

Lindsey Ziady - Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich

Brodie Zolkos - West Broadway Middle School, ProvidenceKeri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship Recipients:

Norah Bell - Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence

Juliana Buscemi - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston

Charles Greene - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Funded by the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial FundDesiree Lee Mesolella Scholarship Recipient:

Tatum Brennan - Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth

Funded by Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships

Jo-Ann Ragosta Memorial Scholarship Recipient:

Aiden Marzini - Scituate Middle School, Scituate