PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2021 Recipients
The 40 talented Rhode Island student artists, ages 11-14, will each receive a scholarship of up to $500.
The members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center have announced the winners of the ARTS Scholarships 2021 program, sponsored by Textron Charitable Trust, with support from PPAC Annual Fund Donors and WPRI 12. The 40 talented Rhode Island student artists, ages 11-14, will each receive a scholarship of up to $500 that will provide them with the opportunity to attend local summer arts education programs that will expand their experiences in a chosen area of study. Please see below for a list of ARTS Scholarships 2021 winners.Five scholarships in memoriam have been awarded to students who exude a passion for the arts; three scholarships are from the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund, one is from the Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships, and one from the Ragosta Family in memory of Jo-Ann Ragosta who served on the PPAC Board of Directors from 1998 until her passing in 2020. With oversight from the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, the ARTS Scholarships Committee is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts for young people. ARTS Scholarships Committee members are responsible for conducting the assessment of each application and awarding of the scholarships. The mission of PPAC's Community Outreach Committee is to develop arts education opportunities for Rhode Island's young people and make PPAC accessible to Rhode Island's diverse populations. In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for assisting students with an interest in studying the arts; 2021 marks the 25th year that scholarships have been awarded to talented Rhode Island students. The grand total of ARTS Scholarships awarded since the program's inception is now 740. Previous scholarship winners had the opportunity to attend summer programs at Rhode Island College, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Newport Children's Theatre, Blue Door Studio, Trinity Repertory Theatre, Festival Ballet Providence, Academy Players, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Nancy Stephen Art Gallery, Next Stop Broadway, and others.
2021 ARTS SCHOLARSHIPS RECIPIENTS
Abigail Ajca - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, JohnstonChristina Arias - Park View Middle School, Cranston Mia Grace Audino - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston Keana Blakley - Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, SmithfieldAlexander Brady - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston Mariana Cano - Samuel Slater Middle School, Pawtucket Joy Cassidy - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington Jack Cooke - Winman Middle School, Warwick Elizabeth De La Cruz - Southside Elementary Charter School, Providence Alessandra Evans - Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield Cullen Gamache - Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls Giana Guerra - Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence Paige Harrington - Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington Aislinn Henry - Lincoln Middle School, Lincoln Haley Kinney - Park View Middle School, Cranston Gillian Levin - Barrington High School, Barrington Jack MacDonald - Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence Lucas Magnelli - Hanaford Elementary School, Barrington Lalindasol McCoy - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield Kylin McGuire - Scituate Middle School, Scituate Garrett McManaman - Barrington Middle School, Barrington Emma Mercado - Classical High School, Providence Skiela Moore - All Saints S.T.E.A.M. Academy, Middletown Julia Muschaino - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston Ava Nascimento - Riverside Middle School, Riverside Emery Parish - Barrington Middle School, Barrington Brenna Reardon - Narragansett Pier Middle School, Narragansett Ysledis Reyes - Nathanael Greene Middle School, Providence Emily Rivera - DelSesto Middle School, Providence Maiya Robert - John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick Kate Rocchio - Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield Eva Sims - Kickemuit Middle School, Warren Talia Soares - St. Rose of Lima, Warwick Aribella Tavares - Vincent J. Gallagher Middle School, Smithfield Maximillian Viveiros - Thompson Middle School, Newport Colin Williams - Park View Middle School, Cranston Chanel Yan - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston Anya Yigit - Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, Woonsocket Lindsey Ziady - Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich Brodie Zolkos - West Broadway Middle School, Providence
Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarship Recipients: Norah Bell - Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence Juliana Buscemi - Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School, Johnston Charles Greene - Western Hills Middle School, Cranston Funded by the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund
Desiree Lee Mesolella Scholarship Recipient: Tatum Brennan - Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth Funded by Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships Jo-Ann Ragosta Memorial Scholarship Recipient: Aiden Marzini - Scituate Middle School, Scituate