PPAC Offering Gift Cards for Holiday Season

This holiday season, plan ahead for 2021 and give the gift of musical theatre and live entertainment, with an extra treat to enjoy at a future PPAC show! When you purchase a $100 PPAC gift card, you will receive a bonus $10 concession card, at no additional charge. The $10 concession card can be used at any upcoming show at PPAC.



For holiday giving, PPAC recommends ordering your gift cards by Wednesday, December 16 to allow time for mailing. PPAC's holiday bonus gift card offer is available for a limited time while bonus concession card supply lasts; offer may be subject to change.



PPAC gift cards can be purchased by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org/events-tickets/gift-cards. Box Office Hours for the week of November 23 are Monday and Tuesday, 10A to 3P. Regular Box Office Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P; the Box Office window is closed until further notice. Please direct additional questions to box_office_questions@ppacri.org



