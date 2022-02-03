PPAC Launches AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN-Inspired “Who Lifts You Up?” Campaign

Do you have someone in your life who "lifts you up" when you are feeling low? They could be a friend, a romantic partner, a parent, a sibling, or even a pet! Inspired by the iconic "lift" scene in the film An Officer and A Gentleman and in the musical AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, film a short video of you being lifted by or lifting a special someone in your life (we would suggest lifting your pet, for example)!

Upload the video to your Instagram account, follow/tag @ProvPACRI, and use the hashtag #loveliftusOAG in your post for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the opening night performance of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN at PPAC on Friday, February 18. Winners will also receive $50 in gift certificates to Providence Coal Fired Pizza. Entries will be accepted until Thursday, February 10. Winners will be contacted on Friday, February 11, right before Valentine's Day!



AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, will play the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, 2022. The musical production is set at the U.S. Naval Station in Newport, RI.



Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401. 421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $20 - $80; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain times on performance days. Groups of 10 or more may contact Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162 or email phiatt@ppacri.org to order tickets.