PPAC Celebrates MEAN GIRLS DAY on October 3

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is celebrating MEAN GIRLS Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, right before the MEAN GIRLS national tour plays at PPAC Tuesday, October 4 through Sunday, October 9!

From 11:30A - 1P on October 3, join on-air personality Heather Gersten from Lite 105 and Bekah Berger from Hot 106, and Development & Communications Manager Carol Ann Donnelly from the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation for PPAC's "Be in The Pink" event! Visitors will have the chance to win MEAN GIRLS show merchandise and take advantage of PPAC's "Grool One Day Sale."



For one day only, Orchestra, First Dress Circle, and Front Second Dress Circle seating will be priced from $36 to $48 for all evening performances of MEAN GIRLS. Golden Circle and Rear Second Dress Circle seating and matinee performances are excluded from the Grool One Day Sale.

The Grool One Day Sale runs online at ppacri.org from 12:01A to 11:59P and at the Box Office window and by phone from 10A to 5P, using the code AARON. Please note that additional standard service fees and charges may be included. No refunds or adjustments on prior purchases, cannot be combined with other discounts.

In Providence, MEAN GIRLS is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), at ppacri.org or by calling 401.421.2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 401.574.3162.

MEAN GIRLS will have two BankNewport Family Night performances during its Providence run: Wednesday, October 5 at 7P and Thursday, October 6 at 7:30P. With the purchase of a regularly priced ticket, receive one FREE ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger. BankNewport Family Night tickets are only available at the Box Office window and by phone; Family Night tickets are not available online. Golden Circle seating is excluded from this offer. Family Night ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis. Standard fees apply. Family Night is sponsored by BankNewport, with support from media sponsors ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

