PPAC Announces A Gala Celebration Starring Josh Groban in April 2022

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will hold A GALA CELEBRATION STARRING Josh Groban on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The concert will begin at 7:30PM.



The Gala Celebration is a fundraiser to support PPAC's Annual Fund and their community outreach and engagement programming; suggested dress is business attire. All are welcome at PPAC's Gala Celebration! Gala Celebration tickets include seating to Josh Groban's concert, a post-show party at PPAC, and parking. For complete details on the Gala Celebration, please contact Donna Santos at 401.574.3145 or dsantos@ppacri.org



Tickets for A GALA CELEBRATION STARRING Josh Groban will go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org, and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $175 - $49; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office phone and window hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P.



PPAC does not have any capacity restrictions; all event staff are fully vaccinated. PPAC is a GBAC STAR accredited performing arts venue, indicating that the theatre has adopted the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. PPAC is following current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as recommended by the CDC and state government (PPAC's COVID-19 Safety Measures can be accessed here).

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums (over 35 million sold worldwide) and electrifying live performances. He has appeared in multiple films and TV shows, and starred on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade". Over the past year, he released his latest album Harmony, a collection of timeless songs, and has performed a series of intimate concerts livestreamed to audiences all over the world.



Groban maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2021 and beyond. He remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.