Ocean State Improv Festival Will Be Presented June 5-9

You walk into a theater and you have no idea what might happen... and neither do the performers onstage! The Contemporary Theater Company embraces this excitement with the international 3rd Annual Ocean State Improv Festival, June 5 - 9.

With a schedule packed with Rhode Island favorites alongside world-class visiting troupes, this festival is going big for its third year.

"We have lots of returning favorites like Juliet & Juliet and Squirrel Buddies, along with new exciting troupes like Broke Gravy from Portland, Oregon," says General Manager Maggie Cady.

With an improvised musical, improvised Twilight Zone, and everything in between, it is all made up on-the-spot. This makes the festival full of one-of-a-kind experiences - no one has ever seen these shows before and no one can ever see them again.

The Contemporary Theater Company is excited to bring back its most popular improv show, Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery for a special performance at the festival on Saturday, June 8.

"We are very excited to bring back Whodunit," says Cady. "You'll see some of your favorite characters from the past playing alongside some special guests who are visiting for the festival!"

Audiences may recognize the CTC's often performed shows Micetro, Theatresports, and Gorilla Improv on the festival schedule - all of which will feature performers from across the festival.

In addition to shows, the festival features twelve workshops, including several multi-day classes.

"The workshops are filling up fast," says Cady. "Taking workshops is a great way to connect with other performers and get a taste of different styles of improv. There's even an Improv Level 0 workshop for anyone interested in trying improv for the first time!"

Festival passes entitle you to free tickets for performances, discounts at local businesses around Wakefield, and an Ocean State Improv Festival t-shirt. Audiences can purchase festival passes or tickets to individual performances on the theater's website, as well as register for workshops.

Make your way down to Wakefield and enjoy entertainment and the start of summer!





