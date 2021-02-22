Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Newport Music Festival Presents Seventeen Outdoor Concerts This July

Historic venues Include The Breakers, Rough Point, Bellevue House, and more.

Feb. 22, 2021  

Newport Music Festival Presents Seventeen Outdoor Concerts This July

The Newport Music Festival has announced that it will present seventeen concerts this summer between July 4-20, 2021. All concerts will be held outdoors at historic mansions and venues in Newport, Rhode Island including The Breakers, Bellevue House, Castle Hill Inn, The Chanler at Cliff Walk, King Park, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Norman Bird Sanctuary, and Rough Point.

The concerts will have limited total capacity and appropriate social distancing between patrons; mask wearing will be required at all times and performances will be 60-75 minutes long without intermission.

This will be the first festival programmed by new Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox, who came to Newport in January from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra where she was Director of Contemporary and SOLUNA Programs. Her genre-defying programming has received rave reviews for "bridging the gap between classical music and contemporary culture," according to Forbes, and "admirably erasing borders between artistic disciplines as well as between notions of high and low culture," as The Daily Beast noted.

In her programming for the 53rd season of the Newport Music Festival, Fox has renewed a commitment by the Festival to both preserving tradition and embracing artistic innovation. Repertoire this summer will include music by Beethoven, Bach, and Brahms alongside Jessie Montgomery, Joseph Bologne, and Teresa Carreño. Fox has also launched a new commissioning initiative - each year, the Festival will commission a new work by a Black, Indigenous, person of color, or woman composer as a commitment to the future of classical music. The first commissioned work will be premiered this summer.

Fox says, "We look forward to bringing to Newport a mix of Festival favorites and debuts this summer, both well-known names and rising stars. Our programming for 2021 represents a varied array of experiences and artistic interpretations as we set out to exceed expectations by being additive to the legacy of the festival: maintaining our commitment to exceptional acoustic music with historic Newport as the backdrop, while adding relevant touches from the 21st century."

Other highlights of the 2021 Newport Music Festival will include Opera Night at The Breakers and three free concerts presented throughout the Newport community.

Festival programming will be announced and tickets will go on sale to the public in April.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel

Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories
BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPACs Arts Showcase Photo

BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPAC's Arts Showcase

Epic Theatre Company Presents Live Reading Of MAYOR PETER Photo

Epic Theatre Company Presents Live Reading Of MAYOR PETER

HarborOne Bank Announced as Title Sponsor of MEMPHIS Photo

HarborOne Bank Announced as Title Sponsor of MEMPHIS

The Providence Performing Arts Center Presents Peter Edwin Krasinski With LOVE IS IN THE A Photo

The Providence Performing Arts Center Presents Peter Edwin Krasinski With LOVE IS IN THE AIR


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bang On A Can Announces Upcoming Virtual Performances From March To May 2021
  • Austin-Based Singer/Songwriter Bonnie Montgomery Releases New Travelogue Album
  • Acclaimed George Winston Performs Benefits For FEEDING AMERICA, The Ark, and Mitchell Gallery
  • TEXAS WINTER NIGHTS Cancels Weekend Two Due To Weather