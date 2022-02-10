Mur's WONDERS OF THE WATER Premieres In March At Wild Project

wild project's 2022 Wild Culture initiative continues with WONDERS OF THE WATER, created, composed, and directed by Mur and choreographed by Hannah Cullen. WONDERS OF THE WATER begins performances on Thursday, March 10 for a limited engagement through Saturday, March 12.

The performance schedule is Thursday - Saturday at 8 p.m. Performances are at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $35 and are available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org.

WONDERS OF THE WATER is the second chapter in a four-part musical theater series by composer and director, Mur. Inspired by the 16th century elemental teachings of Paracelsus, WONDERS OF THE WATER introduces us to stories of Undines, Selkies, and other mythical water beings. Original visuals and costumes by Victor Jeffreys II and choreography by Hannah Cullen.

"It's time to talk about water," says Wonders of the Water creator, composer, and director Mur. "Historically, during times of great despair; we cling to things that offer a sense of hope and comfort. We're living through a terrible plague and have all lost someone. If we can believe in being visited by mermaids and fairies, perhaps we can believe our lost loved ones can visit too."