Mayor Donald R. Grebien Designates May 9 as Community Players Day

Rhode Island's oldest community theater, The Community Players, currently celebrating their 100th season, is honored to have received a proclamation from Mayor Donald R. Grebien, which designates Sunday, May 9, 2021 as Community Players Day to honor the contributions of the organization to the Pawtucket community and its artistic culture.

In the late spring of 1920, a few impractical dreamers in Pawtucket, Rhode Island got together to stage a play which benefited the local Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA). It was such a smashing success and they had so much fun doing it, that they decided to form a permanent organization to present a series of plays each year. Among that founding group were Robert Chase, Flora and Philip Curtis, Mabel Woolsey, Howard Kelley, Frances Crowell, John J. Sullivan and Florence Bray. The founders realized that certain essentials were needed for a successful beginning - public support, money and an audience - and they worked tirelessly toward that goal.

On May 9, 1921, The Community Players came into existence with their first presentation, Milestones, which was performed at the Star Theatre on Main Street in Pawtucket and staged for the benefit of the Associated Charities. It was a successful opening. The Pawtucket Times, in its review, reported: "The Community Players last evening proved conclusively the value of the amateur theatrical organization in the social life of a community."

The performance turned out to be a "milestone" in the cultural history of the city. Now, 100 years later, The Community Players present a yearly program of plays and musicals which help constitute the cultural base for Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley area.

On hand for the signing on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Pawtucket City Hall, were Ed Mastriano (President) and Karen Gail Kessler and Vincent Lupino (100th Committee Co-Chairs). The proclamation states:

WHEREAS, on May 9, 1921 the Community Players came into existence and performed their first piece; and

WHEREAS, 100 years, later the organization still remains a prominent fixture in Pawtucket's arts culture; and

WHEREAS, the Community Players have been an important part of the community by performing at various city events including the 250th anniversary of the city; and

WHEREAS, the Community Players also participated in honoring the 300th anniversary of Pawtucket; and

WHEREAS, the Community Players have proven to be a great community partner across the Blackstone Valley by working with other organizations such as the Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center; and

WHEREAS, this organization has also had a positive impact on our graduating high school seniors who wish to begin a career in performing arts or technical performing arts through scholarship; and

WHEREAS, the City of Pawtucket acknowledges and is supportive of the important role of performing arts; and

WHEREAS, May 9, 2021 will signal the 100th anniversary of the Community Players.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, THAT I, MAYOR DONALD R. GREBIEN, ON BEHALF OF ALL OUR CITIZENS, DO HEREBY DESIGNATE MAY 9, 2021 AS COMMUNITY PLAYERS DAY ON WHICH WE URGE ALL RESIDENTS OF THE CITY OF PAWTUCKET TO HONOR THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION TO THE COMMUNITY AND ITS ARTISTIC CULTURE.

Although The Community Players were unable to produce live plays and musicals during the past year, they plan to celebrate their 100th anniversary beginning this fall, when they will hold a gala celebration to kick-off the season. For more information, visit thecommunityplayers.org or follow them on social media. #tcp100