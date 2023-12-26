Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Rhode Island Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 18%

Marion Markham - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 12%

Justina Mabray - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 12%

Molly Berard - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 9%

Julia Gillis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 7%

Julia Gillis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 7%

Kevin P. Hill - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Nicole DiMattei - GUYS AND DOLLS - Granite Theatre 4%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 4%

Cassondra Richards - LITTLE WOMEN - Jamestown Community Theater 4%

Shura Baryshnikov - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Sharon Jenkins - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Christopher Campbell - THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Michael Jablonski - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre by the Sea 2%

Jill Gonzalez - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Kira Hawkridge - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - CABARET IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 2%

Shura Baryshnikov - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Ali Kenner Brodsky - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - RISE 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaysen Engel - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 13%

Katherine Grist - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 13%

Doris Moore - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 13%

Chelsea and Adam Morgan - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 10%

Forrest Rivers - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 9%

Nancy Spirito - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 8%

Travis M. Grant - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Matthew Oxley - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

Camilla Dely - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Dana Pinkston - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Aaron Blanck - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Nancy Spirito - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Emma Impagliazzo - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Kathleen Seagriff-Chapman - INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Amanda Downing Carney - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Madeline England - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Toni Spadafora-Sadler - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Big Nazo - MORNING AFTER THE MELEE - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 1%

Marissa Dufault - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Nancy Spirito - BEDROOM FARCE - The Arctic Playhouse 1%

Nancy Spirito - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 1%

Madeline England - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

William Gelinas - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 16%

Justina Mabray - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 15%

Ashley Lopes - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 15%

Chelsea and Adam Morgan - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 10%

Kevin P. Hill - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Terry Shea - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 6%

Joan Dillenback - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 5%

Keri Boisclair - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 5%

Curt Columbus - SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Kevin Thibault - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Christopher Campbell - THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Aileen Wen McGroddy - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Josh Short - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

Samantha Gaus Hudgins - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Ricky Martin - SEUSSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 2%

Marcel A. Mascaro - WE'RE GONNA DIE - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Webb - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 18%

Marion markham - THE TEMPEST - Colonial theatre ri 13%

Michael Daniels - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 8%

Bryan Sawyer - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 8%

Susie Schutt - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Jeff Church - ROMEO & JULIET - Burbage Theatre Co 4%

Tom DiMaggio - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Tony Annicone - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 4%

Rose Racine - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Megan Ruggiero - THE TEMPEST - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Anne Scurria - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre & WomensWorkRI 2%

Vince Petronio - INTO THE BREECHES - ThecPlayers 2%

Brad Delzer - GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Granite Theatre 2%

Michael Alper - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Tatyana-Marie Carlo - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Richard Johnson - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Carol Ann Tan - WOLF PLAY - Brown/Trinity Rep 2%

Tony Annicone - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Maggie Cady - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Kira Hawkridge - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Rebecca Maxfield - INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Lynne Collinson - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Ryan Sekac - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Kira Hawkridge - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 1%

Josh Short - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 12%

THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 10%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 8%

PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 6%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 4%

39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 4%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 4%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 3%

CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 3%

FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 2%

THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 2%

NOISES OFF - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

SEUSSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 1%

THE GIRL ON A TRAIN - Granite Theatre 1%

INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Del Santo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 20%

Hailey O'Leary - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 14%

Vicki Yates - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 13%

Jaydon Geyer - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 12%

Weston Wilkerson - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre by the Sea 10%

Alexander Sprague - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Dawn Chiang - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Keith Parham - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Ron Allen - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Marc Tiberiis II - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 3%

Andrew Iacovelli - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre & WomensWorkRI 2%

Reed Reed and Kenney Knisley - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Andy Russ - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Dan Clement - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Maggie Cady - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Christina Watanabe - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Erica Lauren Maholmes - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Maggie Cady - THERE WAS AND THERE WAS NOT: TELLING ARMENIAN STORIES - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Marc Tiberiis II - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 19%

Billy Petterson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 16%

Raymond Santos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 12%

Alex Tirrell - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 10%

Alex Tirrell - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 6%

Jacob Priddy - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Joseph Carvalho - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Community Players 5%

Jacob Priddy - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Milly Massey - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

E. Justin Simone - LITTLE WOMEN - Jamestown Community Theater 4%

Andrew Smithson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Billy Petterson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Scituate Youth Drama 3%

Esther Zabinski - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 2%

Rachel Hanauer - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Judith Lynn Stillman - DVOŘÁK - A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY: A PLAY-WITHIN-A-CONCERT™ - Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's Carter Center 2%

Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Milly Massey - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 16%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 14%

PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 10%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 5%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 5%

CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 4%

THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 3%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Academy Players of RI 3%

FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 3%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 3%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 3%

AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 30%

BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 23%

THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 15%

GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 13%

CODE BREAKERS - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 6%

MORNING AFTER THE MELEE - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 4%

KEEPING MUM - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 3%

LOUDNESS - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

2216 THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

CVK - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lily Ferreira - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 8%

Kayla Leffort - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 8%

Britt Amburson - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre 7%

Layla Vafiadis - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 7%

Robbie Hoye - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 4%

Ron Phillips - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre 4%

Kevin Patrick Martin - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Sarah Paprocki - NUNSENSE - Granite Theatre 4%

Zach McGetrick - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Academy Players of RI 4%

Tyler Rebello - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Community Players 3%

John McElroy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 3%

Rachael Warren - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Monet Sabel - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Summer Del Santo - INTO THE WOODS - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 3%

Ronald Martin - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 3%

Chad Moores - FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 3%

Jack Cappadona - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 3%

Sophia Kahn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - RISE 3%

Noah Pimental - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 2%

Jane Mandes - GUYS & DOLLS - Granite Theatre 2%

Betsy Rinaldi - BONNIE & CLYDE - Academy Players of RI 2%

Jenay Naima - THE BODYGUARD - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Rachael Warren - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Madison Donnelly - LITTLE WOMEN - Jamestown Community Theater 2%

Beth Alianiello - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 13%

Dekhi Touray - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Stadium Theatre 7%

Zach Gibb - WITCH - Burbage Theatre Company 6%

Terry Simpson - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 5%

Richard Griffin - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

LEE FITZPATRICK - THE TEMPEST (Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI) 5%

Bob Sullivan - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 4%

Wayne Boucher - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Stadium Theatre 4%

Chris Stahl - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

Alex David - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 3%

Terry Shea - IT’S ONLY A PLAY - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 3%

Sam Deans - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 2%

Maggie Papa - ROMEO AND JULIET - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Holmes - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Jackie Davis - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Dylan Bowden - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 2%

Rachel Hermanson - GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Granite Theatre 2%

Jason Guy - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 2%

Ryan Foster - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Rick Bagley - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 2%

Carol Schlink - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Julia Moore - THE TEMPEST - Colonial theatre RI 1%

Ottavia De Luca - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 1%

Charles A. Meier - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 1%

Alan Hawkridge - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 24%

THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 16%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 12%

INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse 5%

NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 4%

39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

WOLF PLAY - Brown/Trinity Rep 2%

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

NOISES OFF - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

THE CHILDREN - Gamm Theatre 2%

THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre Co & WomensWorkRI 2%

INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 1%

THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 1%

A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 1%

BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 1%

AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 23%

John Tedeschi - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 14%

Wayne Boucher - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 10%

Kyle Dixon - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 8%

Eugene Lee and Patrick Lynch - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 7%

Maryann England and Steve Farrelly - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 6%

Tatiana Kahvegian - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

Jeremy Chiang - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Trevor Elliott - ROMEO & JULIET - Burbage Theatre Co 4%

Dan Clement - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Marc Tiberis II - A GREAT MANY THINGS - Out Loud Theatre 2%

Dan Clement - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Sara Brown - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rebecca Magnotta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Dan Clement - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Rebecca Magnotta - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Monica Shinn - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Monica Shinn - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Michael McGarty - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Dan Clement - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - Players at Barker Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 25%

Lucas Key - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 17%

Vicki Yates - 39 STEPS - The Arctic Playhouse 14%

Terry Shea - IT’S ONLY A PLAY - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 7%

Caroline Eng - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 7%

Andy Russ - INDECENT - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Kira Hawkridge/Marc Tiberiis II - THE MELTING MIND - Out Loud Theatre 5%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Warren Usey - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Bradley Caiola - GUYS & DOLLS - Granite Theatre 5%

Stefanie M. Senior - THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Andy Russ - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Larry D. Fowler, Jr. - BY THE QUEEN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Andy Russ - GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART GOODNIGHT - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jake Peterson - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 13%

Billie Kennedy - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 7%

Brooke Aubin - CABARET - West Bay Community Theater 6%

Jack Cappadona - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 5%

Merynn Flynn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - RISE 5%

Marley Shaw - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 5%

Kaylee Arruda - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre 4%

Tom Galindo - PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 4%

Alaina Mills - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Greg Spaz Gillis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 4%

Michael Eckenreiter - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 3%

Daniel Caramante - GUYS & DOLLS - Granite Theatre 3%

Drake Leach - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Stephen Grivers - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 3%

Lowie Channell - FUN HOME - Academy Players of RI 3%

Stephen Thorne - SWEENEY TODD - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Chris Hauver - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Jamestown Community Theater 2%

Michael Viveiros - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Players of RI 2%

Rosa Nguyen - AVENUE Q - Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Conor Bunker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Academy Players of RI 2%

Kai Thomani Tshikosi - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Karen Gail Kessler - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Community Players 2%

Rebecca Kilcline - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Pawtucket Community Players (The Community Players) 1%

Jeanine Kane - THE HUMANS - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Andrew Poston - BEAUTIFUL - Theatre By The Sea 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Heron - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 15%

Ashley Lopes - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 12%

Layla Vafaidis - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 8%

Lily Ferreira - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 6%

Bob Sullivan - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stadium Theatre 5%

Graham Stokes - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Autumn Jefferson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Contemporary Theater Company 4%

Keith Shaw - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 3%

Warren Usey - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Shaelyn Heroux - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Rachael Warren - INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Denise Izzi - THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Jared Norbrega - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Mary Paolino - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre 2%

Sandra Nicastro - NORMAN, IS THAT YOU? - Newport Playhouse 2%

Sophie Zmorrod - WOLF PLAY - Brown/Trinity Rep 2%

Chelsea Mitchell - GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Granite Theatre 1%

Aidan Costa - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Matt Arnold - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 1%

Jason Guy - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 1%

Tylar Jahumpa - AIRNESS - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Katie Preston - THE NORMAL HEART - Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Omar Leguerre-Lewis - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Andrew Conley - INCIDENT AT VICHY - Head Trick Theatre 1%

Rae Mancini - THE OLDEST PROFESSION - Burbage Theatre & WomensWorkRI 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre 29%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts 20%

THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI 19%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Stadium Theatre 16%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 12%

JUNGLE BOOK: THE WRATH OF (SHERE) KHAN - Swamp meadow community theatre 5%

