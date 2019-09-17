Kick Off Fall Festivities With Artists' Exchange

Eat, drink, and make art on the block! Artists' Exchange and Gateways to Change, Inc. invite all families, friends, and community to join the fun at the 12th annual Fall Out of Summer Arts Festival. This year the festival will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 10am to 4pm along Rolfe Square, between Auburn and Clarence Street. The festival will feature live music and theater, artisans, art activities and contests, food, and much more. Festival is pet friendly and admission is free for everyone of all ages and abilities!

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of hands-on crafts, art contests, and raffles, including seasonal activities like pumpkin painting proudly sponsored by Durfee True Value Hardware. The Street Art Contest encourages participants to transform a square of pavement into a two dimensional masterpiece. Attendees may also play original, fun, and "artsified" carnival style games such as crowd-favorite "Fishing with Monet."

Live musical performances by bands and artists influenced by folk, rock, blues, and beyond will include artists Mark Carter, Jake Hunsinger, Nigel Johnson, Owen Luke, Extraordinary Rendition Band, Security Cats, and Chris McCormick. Rolfe Square's own Carolyn Dutra Dance Studio will also be showcasing the talents of their young performers.

This year the Kids Zone will feature a Bouncy Castle from Absolute Fun Party Rentals, crafts, and roving magic by Tom Rose. Attendees of all ages will enjoy new activities such as ocean golf and Woolly's wild ride, plus so much more!

Artisans will showcase a variety of items including, but not limited to, jewelry, clothing, paintings, pottery, photography, handmade soaps, and up-cycled and recycled items. The Beer & Wine Garden will feature beer from Budweiser and Sam Adams, proudly sponsored by our neighbor, recently named one of Rhode Island Monthly's Best, Bettola.

Art works created by Artists' Exchange artists and class participants will be on full display and available for purchase. The Fall Class Catalog for classes in art, ceramics, theater and music will be available for viewing. A 25% discount will be given on all fall class registrations processed during the event!

Get in the holiday spirit and sign up to be part of the magic of Artists' Exchange's upcoming annual production of A Christmas Carol! Audition and volunteer sign-ups will be available for anyone wanting to participate on/offstage. Tickets will also be available for purchase for the shows running December 12-22nd at Theatre 82.

The 12th annual Fall Out of Summer Arts Festival will take place on Sunday, September 22nd along Rolfe Square, between Auburn and Clarence Street, from 10am to 4pm. For more information, call 401.490.9475 or visit www.artists-exchange.org/fall-out-of-summer.

Artists' Exchange is a nonprofit arts collaborative whose mission is to create an atmosphere in which creativity, learning, and discovery converge and individuality is celebrated. Home to multiple art studios, a gallery, café, and secondary venue Theatre 82 & Character's Café; it offers year-round classes and summer camps in art, ceramics, theater, and music. Artistsʼ Exchange is operated by Gateways to Change, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all human beings.





