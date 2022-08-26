Judith Stillman and Friends Present DISTINGUISHED ARTIST SERIES” Announced At Sapinsley Hall

Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends Distinguished Artist Series Trilogy: Judith Lynn Stillman & Friends will kick off its 2022-23 season on September 17, 7:30pm at Rhode Island College's Sapinsley Hall, Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts.

The series will begin with TRILOGY, a chamber music concert "informance" featuring Grammy Award-winners Charles Dimmick, violin, and Rachel Braude, flute, along with Honored Artist of The American Prize, Judith Lynn Stillman, piano. All three sought-after artists have been hailed in concert halls around the world. This exciting concert will be the first of three events to mark the continuation of fine music to the Rhode Island College campus. Admission is free.

Ms. Stillman, who is Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence said, "Through our 'informances' -- a unique blend of performing and informing - we hope that our concerts, designed to be both educational and entertaining, will broaden the horizons of audience members." She continued, "We are also committed to advancing visibility and equality for underrepresented and diverse composers who should be household names but who were held back due to the politics of their existence. These extraordinary musical works and fascinating life stories are not to be missed!"

The program for TRILOGY includes a wide variety of chamber music works spanning three centuries, with a special emphasis on women composers. The program also contains enlightening introductions to the works. Audiences will enjoy an entertaining evening of virtuoso playing and informative discourse, that will be followed by a free meet-the-artists reception for this inaugural event. The program will also be offered the day prior to schools interested in attending.

Regarding a recent appearance by the trio, the promoters of the Sevenars Music Festival said:

"We were absolutely delighted to host 'Judith Lynn Stillman and Friends' with the brilliant Judith Lynn Stillman as pianist/composer, fantastic flutist Rachel Braude, and virtuoso violinist Charles Dimmick. Stillman curated a stunning program of huge variety and beauty, and her humor-filled introductory remarks added lots of fun for all. They are so personable and down-to-earth that one might forget that they are all three world-class musicians - but they certainly are. Our very knowledgeable audience was enchanted. Even though it took place in the middle of a heat wave, it was a highlight of the season. So, it may have been a hot day - but these three are hotter! "

The concert will take place on Saturday, September 17th at 7:30 PM at Sapinsley Hall in the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College. Although admission is free, reservations are required. CLICK HERE TO RESERVE TICKETS or call the RIC Box Office at 401-456-8144. Donations are accepted at the door. The event includes a free meet-the-artists reception following the concert.