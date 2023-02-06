Johnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in September

Legendary singer Johnny Mathis, known as the "Voice of Romance", comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on September 23, 2023 at 8P. Fittingly, tickets for Johnny Mathis' concert go on sale just before Valentine's Day this year, on Wednesday, February 8 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

Treat your "Funny Valentine" with tickets to this rare concert appearance in Providence by Johnny Mathis; a special chance to hear a voice unlike any other in music!



Tickets are $99 - $39; there are a limited number of premium pit seats available for $129. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change. PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

In his 67 years as a recording artist, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "My Funny Valentine," "It's Not For Me To Say" and "Misty", Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had 3 songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts and is the originator of the "Greatest Hits" album industry tradition. He has received 5 GRAMMY Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Johnny continues to be Columbia Records' longest-signed artist. He is known to fans of all ages as "The Voice of Romance" and "The Voice of Christmas."