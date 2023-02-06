Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Johnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in September

The performance is on September 23, 2023 at 8PM.

Feb. 06, 2023  
Johnny Mathis Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center as Part of THE VOICE OF ROMANCE TOUR in September

Legendary singer Johnny Mathis, known as the "Voice of Romance", comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) to perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on September 23, 2023 at 8P. Fittingly, tickets for Johnny Mathis' concert go on sale just before Valentine's Day this year, on Wednesday, February 8 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

Treat your "Funny Valentine" with tickets to this rare concert appearance in Providence by Johnny Mathis; a special chance to hear a voice unlike any other in music!


Tickets are $99 - $39; there are a limited number of premium pit seats available for $129. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change. PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

In his 67 years as a recording artist, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "My Funny Valentine," "It's Not For Me To Say" and "Misty", Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had 3 songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts and is the originator of the "Greatest Hits" album industry tradition. He has received 5 GRAMMY Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Johnny continues to be Columbia Records' longest-signed artist. He is known to fans of all ages as "The Voice of Romance" and "The Voice of Christmas."




THE MOSQUITO STORY SLAM Continues at the Provincetown Theater in 2023 Photo
THE MOSQUITO STORY SLAM Continues at the Provincetown Theater in 2023
The Mosquito Story Slam will continue their monthly residency at the Provincetown Theater in 2023, setting new dates and themes for a succession of 7PM Saturday night shows at the Outer Cape playhouse now thru April.
Seaglass Theater Company to Present KAHN ARTIST Directed by Tony Award Winner Faith Prince Photo
Seaglass Theater Company to Present KAHN ARTIST Directed by Tony Award Winner Faith Prince
On February 11 at 7:30 PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present Kahn Artist at Gallery X in the historic Seaport Cultural District of New Bedford, MA.
ANNIE at PPAC is a Delightful Dose of Nostalgia Photo
ANNIE at PPAC is a Delightful Dose of Nostalgia
It’s always nerve-racking to revisit a show as an adult that was so important to you as a kid. I can’t even count how many times I saw the movie ANNIE as a kid; and it also holds the place in my memory of being the first touring Broadway musical I ever saw. So this production playing at PPAC through February 5th has some big shoes to fill, but I’m happy to report that the exceptional cast, classic songs and fantastic sets made this a magical night. All the favorite songs and scenes are comforting and exciting, but watching with adult eyes made this feel new but still resonant.
Wilbury Theatre Group Presents Special Performances Of /A.DICK.TED/  Photo
Wilbury Theatre Group Presents Special Performances Of /A.DICK.TED/ 
Wilbury Theatre Group presents a limited run of /a.dick.ted/ OR, learning to breathe underwater; a ritual of lemons. also known as, I love you, I hate you, shut up & tell me everything! [a mostly-true entirely-honest tale of recovery] A SOLO PUNK ROCK EPIC POEM - February 24 through March 4, 2023.

