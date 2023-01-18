JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cancels Performance at PPAC

Due to a technical difficulty with the set's automation, the Tuesday, January 17th performance of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) was cancelled.

The remaining performances are expected to go on as planned; they are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan 18 at 7P (Box Office Hours: 10A - 7P)

Thursday, Jan 19 and Friday, Jan 20 at 7:30P (Box Office Hours: 10A - 7:30P)

Saturday, January 21 at 2P and 8P (Box Office Hours: 10A - 8P)

Sunday, January 22 at 1P and 6:30P (Box Office Hours: 10A - 6:30P)



January 17th ticket holders who wish to exchange into a remaining performance for next best available seating should call the Box Office IMMEDIATELY at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

All other January 17th ticket holders do not need to take any further action; anyone who does not contact the Box Office by this Friday, January 20 will automatically receive a full refund. Please note that refunds may take 5 to 10 business days to post to customer accounts.