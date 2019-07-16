Indigo Girls Perform With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, October 10

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra are pleased to announce that the Grammy Award-winning duo INDIGO GIRLS will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at PPAC on Thursday, October 10 at 7:30P.



The INDIGO GIRLS previously performed with the Orchestra in 2015 to critical acclaim: The Providence Journal wrote, "THE INDIGO GIRLS - [Emily] Saliers and Amy Ray - have the unusual ability to maintain distinctive musical personalities in the context of a tightly-knit duo....Together, though, their voices blend beautifully."



Tickets for INDIGO GIRLS go on sale at www.ppacri.org on Friday, July 19. Tickets will be available by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) and at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence) on Monday, July 22. Tickets start at $25; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.



Twenty years after they began releasing records as the INDIGO GIRLS, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have politely declined the opportunity to slow down with age. With a legacy of releases and countless U.S. and international tours behind them, the INDIGO GIRLS have forged their own way in the music business. Amy and Emily have sold over 14 million records and are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the '80s, '90s, '00s, and '10s.



In 2012, Amy and Emily collaborated with a pair of orchestrators to prepare larger-than-life arrangements of their songs to perform with symphonies around the country. The GRAMMY-winning duo managed to find that elusive sonic sweet spot with the project, creating a seamless blend of folk, rock, pop, and classical that elevated their songs to new emotional heights without sacrificing any of the emotional intimacy and honesty that have defined their music for decades.





The power of unity, both in music and in life, has been a motto of the Indigo Girls's ever since the release of their 1989 self-titled breakout album. Since then, the band has racked up a slew of Gold and Platinum records, taken home a coveted GRAMMY Award, and earned the respect of high-profile peers and collaborators from Michael Stipe to Joan Baez. NPR's Mountain Stage called the group "one of the finest folk duos of all time" while Rolling Stone said, "they personify what happens when two distinct sensibilities, voices, and worldviews come together to create something transcendentally its own."





