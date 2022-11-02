IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Returns To The Gamm Stage

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, this acclaimed twist on the classic film runs from Dec. 9-24 only. The production marks the theater's fourth year retelling this redemptive story of resilience and community as if from an actual radio station on Christmas Eve in 1946.

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella remounts this year's show, originally directed by Damon Kiely, and passes the role of George Bailey to Gamm veteran actor Jeff Church after three years performing the beloved character. With a cast of seven actors playing multiple characters, an onstage Foley artist creating real-time sound effects, and a sprinkling of customized radio jingles, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play promises once again to make "something so well-known and recognizable feel so fresh and new." (Broadway World).

"Playing George Bailey every holiday season for the past three years has been a real blessing in challenging times," Estrella said. "Our Director, Damon, and a stellar cast created a deeply moving, magical production. I feel very privileged to be the one putting it all back together one more time with old and new faces re-invigorating a true American classic."

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 9-24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.