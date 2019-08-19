Harvey Robbins' SUPERSTARS OF LAS VEGAS Comes to Theatre By The Sea

Theatre By The Sea (TBTS) owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to welcome back Harvey Robbins, who enjoyed a phenomenally successful performance of his Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America and Motown earlier this season. Mr. Robbins will close out this season's Monday Concerts and Events series with his Superstars of Las Vegas show on Monday, August 26 at 7:30 pm

This is the ultimate tribute concert!! Get ready for a night of unforgettable music when Harvey Robbins brings together some of the greatest celebrity tribute acts in the country for a fun-filled evening with salutes to Neil Diamond, Cher, Rodney Dangerfield, Whitney Houston, and Donna Summer.

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining in the casual, contemporary and creative atmosphere of Bistro by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

Harvey Robbins' Superstars of Las Vegas will be presented on Monday, August 26 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $52 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon - 5:00 pm and performance days until curtain, online 24-hours-a-day at theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587) or (866) 811-4111.

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 86 years of summer theatre at its best!





