Gamm Presents ADMISSIONS

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) opens the new year with the off-Broadway hit Admissions by playwright Joshua Harmon (Significant Other, Bad Jews). Winner of both the 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for best play, Harmon's newest comedy-drama explores white privilege in education-a topic made even more relevant by the country's headline-making college admissions scandal. Bryn Boice, associate artistic director of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, makes her Gamm directorial debut with Admissions. The production features Deb Martin (Maxine Faulk in The Night of the Iguana) and Jim O'Brien (Mr. Mundy in The Night Watch) as husband and wife prep school administrators pushing for racial diversity in the student body. Gamm newcomer Jacob Osborne plays their son, whose Ivy League ambitions expose deep cracks in his parents' progressive values.

"Admissions is a powder keg of a play," says Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella. "It's a fiercely personal and complex debate about identity and privilege that asks tough questions about our commitment to a more equitable society. Do we really want fairness and justice? Or do we want it only when it doesn't affect our relative comforts? Are we interested in fundamental, organic change, or merely the appearance of progress? Harmon has written a whiplash comic drama that, like all great theatrical writing, will have you second guessing yourself from lights up until the final curtain."

Admissions runs January 16-February 9 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI.Tickets are $45, $55 and $65; preview performances (January 16-19) are $33. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

Sherri Rosen-Mason, head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, is intent on diversifying the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's headmaster, she's been largely successful. But when the couple's only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, progressive values and self-interest collide with shocking results. This biting comedy-drama by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other explodes the ideals and contradictions of "liberal" white America.

CAST

Sherri Rosen-Mason..........Deb Martin*

Bill Mason..........Jim O'Brien*

Charlie Mason..........Jacob Osborne

Ginnie Peters..........Karen Carpenter*

Roberta..........Wendy Overly*

CREW

Set Design by Patrick Lynch

Costume Design by Amanda Downing-Carney

Lighting Design by Steve McLellan

Music Design by Charles Cofone

Production Management by Jessica Hill

Stage Management by Jenna Worden*

**Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You