Gala 41 Will Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Gamm Education

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The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold its annual benefit on Thursday, May 14 starting at 6:00pm at the elegant and historic Providence Public Library in the heart of the capital city. Gamm Gala 41: Beyond the Stage will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Gamm Education, a cornerstone of our theater's mission since 2006, together with our artistic programming.

The evening will get underway with a welcome reception in the library's elegant Grand Hall and Garden Courtyard with entertainment by the North Kingstown High School Jazz Combo; followed by a seated dinner in the stately Ship and Rhode Island rooms, hosted by Gala Co-chairs David and Q Kellogg.﻿

Guests will enjoy an inspiring, nostalgic look at the past and hear about exciting plans for the future. The Gamm is also honoring Myrth York and The Otto H. York Foundation with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts. The foundation has provided support for Gamm Education since its earliest days and in more recent years has played a critical role in launching and sustaining the Gamm Fellowship Program for recent graduates of Rhode Island's public institutions of higher education.

They will also pay tribute to our education collaborators and funders with special recognition to William E. Tolman High School, Jaqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts, University of Rhode Island, Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and The Levine Fund for Youth Access. These partnerships make it possible for The Gamm to provide programs for K-12 students in Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts, as well as recent college graduates, and our community at large.

“Twenty years is a generation. Over that time, Gamm Education has had an extraordinary impact that started in Pawtucket and spread throughout and beyond Rhode Island. I'm thrilled to celebrate the incredible successes and enduring partnerships that continue to make a difference in the lives of young people, including the artists who grew up at The Gamm and are making their mark in the professional world,” said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella. “Of course, none of this would be possible without the vision of our individual supporters and philanthropic partners. Thank you to Mryth and The Otto H. York Foundation for leading the charge for so many years.”

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